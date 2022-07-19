What does Cruzeiro need to have the best campaign in Serie B history?

photo: Thomas Santos/Staff Images Hunt for Corinthians? With superior performance to Timo champion in 2008, Cruzeiro can break record for points in Serie B

Leader with 41 points, Cruzeiro has been dreaming big in Serie B. If it maintains the 75.9% success rate until the end, Raposa will finish the championship with a record score.

The biggest mark in the history of the Second Division belongs to Corinthians 2008. Under the command of Mano Menezes, the São Paulo team had a performance of 74.5% and won 85 of the 114 possible points. There were 25 victories, ten draws and only three defeats in that edition.

To beat Timo’s numbers, Cruzeiro needs to win 15 of the remaining 20 matches. So far, the team coached by Paulo Pezzolano has won 13 games, drawn two and lost three.

In addition to access, the celestial cast seeks to achieve feats in this Brazilian. “We don’t just want to go up. We’re going to have the best campaign in the history of Serie B”, said goalkeeper Rafael Cabral in the preview of the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, on Sunday (17).

Best campaign in the history of the first round

Cruzeiro returns to the field this Wednesday (20), at 19h, against CSA. The duel, for the 19th round, will be at Estdio Rei Pel, in Macei.

In addition to ending the fast against a rival who beat him in four of the last six matches, a triumph against Alagoas will make the star team equal the best campaign in the history of the first round of Serie B.

The record score belongs to Vitria. In 2012, the team from Bahia added 44 points in the first 19 rounds. Despite the overwhelming start, Leo da Barra lost strength in the second round and ended the championship in fourth position, with “only” 71.

Considered the best team in the history of the Second Division, Corinthians 2008 scored 39 points in the first round. Timo started its title campaign with 11 wins, six draws and two defeats.

Best campaigns in Series B history:

Corinthians – 85 points in 2008 (74.5% success)

Portuguese – 81 points in 2011 (71% success)

Palmeiras – 79 points in 2013 (69.2% success)

Gois – 78 points in 2012 (68.4% success)

Vasco – 76 points in 2009 (66.6% success)

Next cruise departures: