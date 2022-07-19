What is the Marburg virus, which killed two people in Ghana and is as lethal as Ebola – News









Ghana declared, on Monday morning (18), that it is experiencing the first outbreak of the disease caused by the Marburg virus, similar to ebola. The official confirmation came after a laboratory of the WHO Collaborating Center (World Health Organization) reaffirm the positive test results of two men killed in Ashanti, southern region of the African country.

Tests carried out in Ghana came back positive on July 10, but the results had to be verified by a laboratory in Senegal for the cases to be considered confirmed, according to the WHO.

One case was a 26-year-old male who was admitted to a hospital on June 26, 2022 and died the next day. The second case was a 51-year-old man hospitalized on June 28 who died on the same day.

The two individuals, who have no interpersonal relationship, had symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting before they died in hospital.

The GSH (Angola Health System) is monitoring more than 90 people who have had contact with the two infected, including medical staff.

“Health authorities [ganenses] responded quickly, getting ahead of the curve in preparation for a possible outbreak. This is good because without immediate and decisive action, marburg can easily spiral out of control,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

This is the second marburg outbreak in West Africa. The first was last year, in Guinea, when an infected. However, the outbreak was declared over on September 16, 2021, five weeks after the initial case was detected, with no other cases identified.







What is Marburg’s Disease?





Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as the Ebola virus. It is transmitted to people by fruit bats — which feed on fruit — and spreads between humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials, says the WHO.

The illness begins abruptly, with a high fever, severe headache, and malaise. Many infected develop severe bleeding signs within seven days.

In previous outbreaks, death rates have ranged from 24% to 88%, depending on the strain of the virus and the quality of case management.







When did other outbreaks occur?





Since 1967, there have been some sporadic outbreaks of the disease in the following countries: Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

The most serious and deadly occurred in 2005, when more than 200 people in Angola died from the infection.

The WHO warns neighboring countries to pay special attention to possible cases, so that the disease does not spread. In addition, the authorities suggested that individuals stay away from caves, places normally inhabited by bats.







Is Marburg Disease Treatable?





There are no approved vaccines or antiviral treatments against the virus. Care is clinical, with rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids and treatment of specific symptoms to improve survival.

A number of potential treatments, including blood products, immune therapies, and drug therapies, as well as vaccine candidates with phase 1 data, are being evaluated.





