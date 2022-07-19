which photo did the most famous telescope take on your birthday

It’s very curious to discover that a famous person shares a birthday with you, and knowing how the space was when you had your birthday 2 or 3 years ago can be an incredible experience. This is due to the uninterrupted operation of the Hubble telescope, which records 24 hours a day, events of the distant stars of the Earth, keeping some pictures.

See too: Robert Pattinson is considered the most handsome man in the world by science

In three decades of operation, some publications have become famous and gained recognition in scientific journals. Currently, there is a database responsible for storing all these files. And there’s no secret, everyone has the possibility to access the website made available by NASA, in which content about the missions is made available.

How to see which photo was taken by NASA on the same day as your birthday

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, is concerned with ensuring the accessibility of its research to others. Developing a playful way to arouse the public’s curiosity is one of the guarantees that the government will continue to invest in projects related to the discovery of new planets and constellations.

In this way, a team of developers created a specific image search page. O ”What Did Hubble See on Your Birthday?” it is a free portal and you can add the month and day of your birthday, referring to the photo that was taken by Hubble in the same period. All photos are real and some managed to capture unique moments.