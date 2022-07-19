Who is the child singer who had a disagreement with Anitta?

Melody returned to become a subject on social networks last weekend after falling out with Anitta. The child singer, however, is no newbie when it comes to media exposure.

She’s only 15 years old, but she’s been in the spotlight since she was eight, when her father, MC Belinho, started posting videos of her covers and falsettos on social media. Since then, she has collected millions of followers and views on her songs and music videos, as well as some controversies.

Learn more about Melody and her seven-year career:

How it all began

MC Melody became known in mid-2015. She was eight years old when she posted a video on Facebook in which she sang the funk song “Falem de Mim”, written by her father, MC Belinho. The girl also published a series of videos in which she tried to reproduce falsettos by singers like Christina Aguilera and Mariah Carey, which became a meme and made Melody gain notoriety on social media. In addition to falsetto, Melody also sang funk covers and other hit songs.

Controversies right from the start

That same year, the Public Ministry of São Paulo opened an investigation into “strong erotic content and sexual appeal” in songs and choreographies by child and adolescent musicians. In addition to Melody, songs and video clips by other child funk singers such as the MCs Princesa and Plebeia, MC 2K, Mc Bin Laden, Mc Brinquedo and Mc Pikachu were also investigated. At the time, those responsible for the minor signed a TAC (Conduct Adjustment Term).

Four years later, the São Paulo Public Ministry launched a new investigation into the “conditions of MC Melody’s family nucleus”. The procedure was processed in secrecy because it deals with the rights of a minor, but it made MC Belinho, the singer’s father, make a commitment to change the direction of the girl’s career. At the time, Felipe Neto was willing to help them filter the content published on her and her sister’s social networks, also singer Bella Angel.

Melody at ‘My Nick Awards 2015’ Image: Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News

Reports on “Panic in the Band”

In 2015, Melody also participated in a series of articles on the extinct “Pânico na Band”, further increasing her popularity in the country. The objective of the program was to fulfill Melody’s dream of meeting Anitta, of whom she was a fan, but the “saga” also included consultation with a speech therapist, some clips produced by the program and even an interview of the girl with Italian singer Laura Pausini.

When the program managed to promote the meeting between Anitta and Melody, the star gave some advice to the fan and they had fun doing a choreography together.

Partnership with Kondzilla and other hits

Despite the memes, falsettos and having announced the end of her musical career in 2017, Melody persisted and emerged in funk. Several songs by the child artist were successful, especially among the teenage audience. This is the case with “Tô Bem, Tô Zen”, released in 2018 in partnership with Bella Angel and produced by Kondzilla. The official clip, which counts with the participation of the digital influencer Viih Tube, has already accumulated more than 172 million views.

“No Batidão”, also in partnership with Bella Angel and MC Henny and produced by the giant funk producer, has almost 150 million views. Other hits from this phase of the singer are “Você Me Faz So Bem”, in partnership with Rafinha Dragão, “Vai Rebola”, “Hoje eu Tô um Disgust” and “Vingança”, with MC Pedrinho.

“Piseiro” versions

Despite the funk hits, Melody has been a hit even in recent months with her versions of songs by other artists. The most notable examples are “Fake Amor”, a piseiro version of “Faking Love”, a song by Anitta in collaboration with Saweetie, and “Assalto Perigoso”, a forró version of “Positions”, by singer Ariana Grande. Both songs face difficulties to follow on platforms like YouTube for violating copyright.

In addition to these songs, “Pipoco”, in collaboration with Ana Castela and DJ Chris no Beat, has also been growing on the music charts.

Bullshit with Anita

Despite being a big fan of Anitta, Melody has had a falling out with the owner of the hit “Envolver” a few times. In December of last year, Anitta didn’t like to see “Fake Amor” being announced as a partnership between the two, when in fact it was just an (unauthorized) version of “Faking Love”.

It wasn’t the first time Melody announced a non-existent collaboration with Anitta. In late 2015, Melody posted on her Facebook page announcing the release of a song with Anitta called “Meninas Poderosas”. It didn’t take long for the funk artist to react: Anitta commented on the publication with question marks, implying that she was not aware of such collaboration.

Last weekend, Anitta compared herself to Melody saying that she was adopting a strategy similar to the artist’s in her political positioning: “speak well or speak badly, but talk about me”. “You just talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional, but she gets a great engagement”, pinned Anitta.

Melody was annoyed with the comment and countered, stating that her songs are more successful than Anitta’s. “Ugly is a lady almost 40 years old putting a 15-year-old in a discussion of a political nature to engage”, she criticized.

The disagreement, however, did not stop there. Anitta replied to the young woman in a threatening tone: “I know the composers of the song that you hit top 1, sis. I don’t think you know them, because the song is by Ariana Grande in this case, right… But don’t worry that I didn’t show them, otherwise….”, he said.

I know the composers of the song you hit top 1 mana. I think you don’t know them, because the music is by Ariana Grande in this case… but don’t worry, I didn’t show them if I didn’t… now do a falsetto singing Lula’s name, just for the sake of toys. then you become news ? Anita (@Anita) July 17, 2022

Fake gossip about Mel Maia

At the end of last year, Melody also got into a mess with child actress Mel Maia. The singer said in a podcast that she already had an “affair” with the eternal Ritinha of “Avenida Brasil” (TV Globo). It didn’t take long for Mel Maia to deny the comment. “Melody and I never even met in person. We didn’t have that opportunity.”

Melody then admitted that it was all a “joke”. “You know I like to do vlogs, trolls, all flirting, because my fans love it and keep asking me to do it”, she justified.

MC Melody reveals that she has already been with Mel Maia Image: Reproduction: Instagram / Montage

ostentation

Between Instagram and TikTok, Melody has accumulated over 14 million followers. On social media, the young woman shows her luxurious lifestyle. According to a report on TV Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, she earns, on average, R$500,000 per month.

The child singer lives in a mansion of more than 2 thousand square meters, in Arujá (SP) and, despite not being able to drive yet, has a pink Lamborghini Gallardo in the garage. The car was a 15th birthday present and is valued at R$ 1.5 million.