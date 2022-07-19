Who leaves? Understand how Vidal and Everton Cebolinha can be climbed in Flamengo

Contractors with status of heavy reinforcements, Arturo Vidal and Everton Chives generate great expectations in Flamengo’s fans and arrive to strengthen the already starred red-black cast. Both have already been introduced and are set to debutbut the question arises: how can they fit into Dorival Júnior’s team?

ONION: OPEN OR CENTRALIZED?



Featured as a left winger in Grêmio and the Brazilian National Team, Everton Cebolinha has similar characteristics to Bruno Henrique, a former acquaintance of the red-black fans. Asked in the presentation about his preferred positioning, the striker made it clear his preference for playing more advanced.

– I’ve always been used to playing more on the left side, but in my time at Benfica I played in other positions. I believe that Professor Dorival will tell me where it is best for me to act. (Wing is a) Position I wasn’t used to doing, as everyone knows. That ended up bothering me. Everyone knows where I’m used to playing. In the last few seasons, I had scored 43 goals. For a striker on the side, for a winger, it’s a lot. It wasn’t what I was used to, but I think it was a learning experience. I was also able to evolve in the defensive tactical part.

Cebolinha is ready to debut (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

In recent games, however, Dorival Júnior started Flamengo in 4-3-1-2, a formation that does not favor the use of wingers. Against Tolima and Atlético-MG, Arrascaeta played as a central midfielder behind Pedro and Gabigol. The good performances of the trio raised doubts about where Cebolinha can enter.

If the coaching staff chooses to keep the current scheme, the most likely scenario is that Cebolinha will act more centrally and be the most mobile part of the attacking duo, either alongside Pedro or Gabigol. That way, Everton wouldn’t need to come back to score in the back field and would have the freedom to move around and exploit his speed.

VIDAL: FIRST OR SECOND WHEEL?

In the case of Arturo Vidal, Dorival Júnior’s coaching staff gains an even more versatile player. According to the player himself at the presentation conference, he is comfortable in any role in midfield, whether as a first, second or third man.

– I feel comfortable in the three positions. I played more on the right in Italy and Germany, as a box-to-box. But I have no problem with the position. Playing is no problem (laughs). The coach knows better, I need to prepare myself in the best way so that, when I play, I do well. It’s normal, I have two, three days of training. It’s not easy to get in, I was on vacation, but I want to play as soon as possible.

Vidal is looking forward to his debut (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

Vidal’s versatility, however, doesn’t make choosing Dorival any simpler. As well as the attack, Flamengo’s midfield trio is having a good phase with Thiago Maia as the first midfielder and the duo João Gomes (on the left) and Everton Ribeiro (on the right) more advanced.

Despite being known for his race and combativeness on the field, it is conceivable that Vidal will not act as the first midfielder. Above average technically, the Chilean must act more advanced to have the ability to reach the opponent’s area, participate in the distribution of the game and finish, in addition to helping to pressure the opposing defense.

SEPARATE PREMISES



Chives and Vidal are in different stages of preparation. The striker has been training at Ninho do Urubu since the beginning of the month and is ready to debut. Coach Dorival Júnior has already confirmed the presence of shirt 19 in the duel against Juventude this Wednesday, for the Brazilian Championship.

– We count on Cebolinha right away, he will be with us either acting or entering suddenly. It also goes through an adaptation process – said Dorival last Saturday.

Vidal, in turn, started training in recent days and will still undergo physical conditioning work. The expectation is that he can debut in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, next midweek, or against Atlético-GO, on the 30th.