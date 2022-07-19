WHO warns of new wave of Covid in Europe and says situation is similar to 2021 – News









THE WHO (World Health Organization) warned this Tuesday (19) about a new wave of Covid in Europe, which is experiencing a situation similar to that of the summer of 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere, with almost 3,000 deaths a week from the disease, and called on governments to prepare for the challenge of the coming autumn and winter.

“It is now perfectly clear that we are in a similar situation to last summer,” said the director of the WHO regional office in Europe, Hans Henri P. Kluge, in a statement in which he stressed that the difference, this time, is that the variant Omicron prevails.











“With the increase in cases, we are also seeing an increase in hospitalizations, which will only go up in the fall and winter months, when schools reopen, people return from vacation and social interaction moves indoors as the weather approaches. cold,” he added.

This prospect, according to him, is a “huge challenge for health workers in all countries, already under enormous pressure to deal with recurrent crises since 2020”.

“Consider the current situation: the European region has seen triple new Covid-19 cases in the last six weeks, with almost 3 million more last week, which is almost half of all cases worldwide,” he warned.

“While Covid-19 hospitalization rates doubled over the same period, ICU admissions remained relatively low. However, as infection rates continue to rise in older age groups, Europe continues to have around 3,000 Covid-19 deaths. 19 each week,” he said.

The strategy recommended by the WHO involves increasing the vaccination rate, giving a second booster dose to people over 5 years of age whose immunity is compromised, as well as their environment, and considering a second booster dose for certain groups at risk, at least three months after your last dose.

The WHO reminds that the use of face masks indoors and on public transport must be promoted, crowded public spaces must be ventilated and strict treatment protocols must be implemented for those at risk of developing serious illness.

The organization also called for the “prioritization” of contact tracing and quarantine measures in high-risk environments, as recommended worldwide, and the promotion of personal protective measures (mask use, ventilation, handwashing and vaccination) .



Here are ten simple tips to avoid rhinitis and sinus attacks in autumn and winter









