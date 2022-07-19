Why is smoking so addictive?

Quitting smoking is not an easy task, considering that tobacco is extremely addictive, interacting directly with the brain. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), addiction is primarily defined as a loss of control over the use of a substance and continued use despite the consequences.

According to the scientists, tobacco is especially addictive when taken into the lungs because “the onset of stimulant-like effects occurs very quickly through this route of administration.” Although the pleasure of smoking a cigarette is immediate, this stimulus also disappears quickly, which leads smokers to consume tobacco frequently in an attempt to achieve this experience.

What happens is that when tobacco is consumed, the levels of nicotine in the bloodstream increase, until it reaches the brain. Once in the brain, nicotine binds to and activates receptors that release dopamine, the neurotransmitter that makes you feel good. As a result, smokers’ brains come to regard nicotine as a “feel-good” substance and crave it in between cigarettes.

Tobacco awakens dopamine, the neurotransmitter linked to well-being (Image: twenty20photos/envato)

The researchers point out that if someone smokes regularly for months and years, the brain will get used to having nicotine to the point where it needs it to function well. Thus, during periods when the individual does not smoke, he may experience physical withdrawal symptoms until the brain adjusts to the absence of nicotine.

Withdrawal symptoms include inability to concentrate, insomnia, depression and lack of appetite, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Another detail is that people who start using tobacco products as children or teenagers may have a harder time stopping, as nicotine exposure hinders brain development. While reward systems in the brain mature early, the control center in the prefrontal cortex matures slowly.

However, while tobacco addiction appears quickly, so do the health benefits when a person gives up: 20 minutes after smoking a cigarette, the heart rate drops, and within 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels return to normal in the blood. Within three months, lung function and circulation improve, and after one year, the risk of a heart attack is halved. O Canaltech already pointed out how technology can help to stop smoking.

Source: FDA, National Cancer Institute, Mayo Clinic via Live Science