Why Japan wants to end military pacifism adopted after World War II defeat

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, After his party’s victory in the legislative elections, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to promote constitutional reform of Article 9 of the Constitution, which restricts the use of military force.

It was one of the main political platforms of Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan who was assassinated this month. And now there’s a chance that it could come true.

After a resounding victory in Japan’s legislative elections this week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he intends to promote a reform of the Constitution and deepen the debate on the necessary measures to “drastically strengthen” the country’s defense amid a tough security climate.

The reform proposal, which for years had been unsuccessfully defended by Abe, would mean the first change in the Japanese Constitution since its promulgation in 1947. The government wants to change the symbolic Article 9, whose text establishes that “the Japanese people renounce forever to war as the sovereign right of the nation and to the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes”.

The initiative arouses resistance both inside and outside the country, despite supposedly seeking only to enshrine the constitutionality of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (as the country’s military forces are known).

But why does the reform generate controversy?

historical change

“To understand the meaning of the Constitution in Japan, it is important to go back to the history of this country after World War II. The occupation authorities of the United States helped to write the post-war Constitution that became law in 1947”, says John Nilsson. -Wright, Professor of Japanese Politics and International Relations at Cambridge University, to BBC News Mundo (BBC’s Spanish-language news service).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Japanese Constitution was enacted during American occupation of the country. Pictured, US General Douglas MacArthur and Emperor Hirohito

“This Constitution has not been altered or amended once since it was first introduced and is seen by many conservatives in Japan, rightly or wrongly, as something alien, which does not serve as a sovereign document of a sovereign nation. amendment, therefore, is for many on the right in Japan a pending World War II issue,” he says.

But while the right wants to reform the Constitution, the left fears that the text will be changed.

“The Constitution is seen by the left as a guarantee of Japan’s democratic political culture, and the fact that it was introduced by the winning side of the war (the US) has been seen by the left as proof that Japan had abandoned the militarism of the period. before the war. That’s why it’s been such an explosive political issue”, explains the professor.

David Boling, director of Japan and Asian Trade at the consultancy Eurasia Group, points out that the experience of World War II was so bad for Japan that many of its citizens concluded that the war, in general, is a disaster and, therefore, the country has developed a pacifist tendency.

“In Japan, there are many people who are very proud of the Constitution. They often refer to it as the Constitution of Peace in a very positive way. So there is an in-group that is proud of this text,” he says.

From pacifism to self-defense

Among critics of the possible constitutional reform, there are concerns that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), to which Abe belonged and is now led by Kishida, wants to eliminate restrictions on military force under Article 9 of the Constitution. .

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was an advocate of constitutional reform in Japan

According to Sheila Smith, a researcher for Asia-Pacific studies at the Council on Foreign Relations (a Washington-based consultancy), this is not what is currently being considered.

“The proposals currently presented by the Liberal Democratic Party do not foresee the elimination of article 9, but simply its modification to add another sentence”, he says.

“Certainly there are some people within that party who want to go further and change the name of Self-Defense or things like that, but there is no proposal at the moment to get rid of Article 9 and that has no support either in the LDP or among citizens. But critics focus on Article 9 because it is a central part of post-war Japanese identity.”

He explains that although there is still no concrete text under discussion – only ideas – so far the proposal suggests recognizing the constitutional nature of the Self-Defense to make it clear that they are consistent with the Magna Carta.

The Constitution of Japan, passed during the American occupation, sought to eliminate any possibility of remilitarization of the country, expressing literally that “no land, sea or air forces will be maintained in the future, nor any other warlike potential”.

But over the years this literal prohibition has been reinterpreted and adapted to changes in the international context.

David Boling points out that Self-Defense has been progressively changing because for decades it was just a government agency. Then the Ministry of Defense was created and later, during the Abe government, a National Security Council was established within the prime minister’s office to coordinate security policies.

One of the big changes in this regard took place in 2014, when the Abe government promoted a reinterpretation of the constitutional norm that talks about the defense of the country.

“Abe’s office passed a reinterpretation of Article 9 which said that the Japanese Self-Defense Forces — if necessary for Japan’s security and survival — could use force on behalf of other nations like the US or Australia, for example. a very cautious reinterpretation,” says Sheila Smith.

The following year, a new law was created based on this reinterpretation. Thus, Self-Defense gained the possibility to use force in support of other countries if necessary for Japan’s security.

David Boling notes that these changes have improved Japan’s ability to work on military issues with other allies, such as the US, but that the country remains limited in its sphere of action.

“Japan is not in the same situation as Australia or South Korea in terms of the kind of military operations it can carry out alongside the US, so a constitutional change could make everything clearer and allow – as Shinzo Abe used to say – — Japan functions more like a normal country when it comes to defense matters.”

more hostile environment

Any defense changes that Japan makes will be closely watched by some of its neighbors, especially China, North and South Korea.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Japanese people follow with concern news about North Korea’s war advances

“These countries will be very worried. It’s because of the legacy of the war times. They were invaded by Japanese imperial forces and they still have a very strong memory of that. Therefore, the constitutional revision for them raises the fear that Japan will abandon its post-war restriction”, observes Sheila Smith.

Paradoxically, it was precisely the actions of two of these neighbors that served to justify Tokyo’s efforts to have a defense policy with fewer restrictions.

“For Japanese public opinion, China’s growth as a military actor is a primary concern. Chinese naval ships have increased their invasions into waters very close to the Japanese mainland, the so-called Senkaku Islands, southwest of Okinawa, which are claimed by China, but maintained by Japan”, says John Nilsson-Wright.

He explains that many people in Japan are concerned as China becomes more assertive, as is the nuclear threat from North Korea and its ballistic missiles. And that Japanese politicians are also concerned about the long-term reliability of the US as a security partner.

“So I think the constitutional revision might be seen by some people as a way to give Japan more flexibility to protect its own security at a time when, in the long run, there is a sense that the world is becoming more hostile to the growth of China and North Korea and the reliability of existing alliances cannot be considered enduring.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In recent years, Japan has been adding new units to its Self-Defense Forces.

In terms of capabilities, Japan has been getting stronger and is currently one of the 10 countries in the world with the highest military expenditures. In April, Japan announced plans to double its defense budget to reach 2% of its GDP (Gross Domestic Product, the sum of goods and services produced by a country).

“The Self-Defense Forces is a de facto army that has land, sea and air capabilities. The reason this is constitutional is because Article 9 is worded in such a way that it allows the Japanese government to dispose of military forces for purely defensive purposes, that is, they cannot be used to wage a war of aggression,” explains Nilsson-Wright.

a difficult reform

In order to carry out constitutional reform and modify article 9 of the Constitution, it is necessary to have a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress, in addition to the ratification of the changes through a national referendum.

Sheila Smith warns that it will not be easy to reach the necessary consensus, as the ruling coalition will have to win the support of smaller parties in the upper house and that, in addition, everyone must agree on the changes they want to pass, which will take time and effort.

The expert indicates that, in addition to the changes to article 9, there are other proposals for changes that are also at stake related to access to education, electoral circuits and the powers of the Executive.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen as a more pragmatic politician than Abe

By contrast, some of these issues may appeal to voters for whom, David Boling points out, constitutional reform is not currently among their most pressing concerns.

“If you look at the polls on the issues most important to the Japanese public, amending the Constitution is less than, say, inflation control, welfare issues or education policy. So while there is a lot of interest in this topic among elected officials in Japan, he’s not a big priority for the general public, so it will be interesting to see how this evolves in the coming months.”

On the way to the possible passage of the amendment to Article 9 there is one less obstacle after the death of Shinzo Abe. The late former prime minister, who made this issue a flag, was seen by many as a politician who promoted historical revisionism, which generated a certain rejection in part of the population.

“Kishida is not Abe, and therefore I think the public will be more sympathetic to the idea of ​​a non-controversial amendment to the Constitution that does not substantially change the way in which self-defense forces are used, but simply recognizes that they are an important part of capabilities. defenses in Japan,” says Nilsson-Wright.

“Especially outside of Japan, but even within the country, Abe was seen by some people as more bellicose. So Kishida is the ideal person to support this idea because he can present it in a way that is less worrisome to Japanese voters. “, he adds.

