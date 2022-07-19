Will gasoline prices fall further? See what the job union says

In recent weeks, consumers have already paid cheaper for gasoline throughout Brazil, after the cut in federal taxes and reduction of ICMS rates about the fuel. In Minas Gerais, the average price fell by R$ 1.59 between June and July. But will the price drop even further?

According to the Minas Gerais Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Minaspetro), which represents the gas stations, the price drop has already reached the expected limit with the tax changes. In the state, governor Romeu Zema (Novo) reduced the ICMS rate on gasoline from 31% to 18% .

“In gasoline, companies carried out the transfer gradually and the full discount (federal taxes zeroed and 18% drop in ICMS) has already been transferred”, says a note from the entity released this Monday (18). In addition to the decrease on ICMS, gasoline is also being sold without the collection of federal taxes such as Pis Cofins and Cide, as a result of Complementary Law 194.

The rule is part of a package of measures adopted by the Union to lower fuel prices in Brazil and grant social assistance that were consolidated with the approval of the called ‘PEC Kamikaze’ . In this scenario, the average price of gasoline in Minas went from R$ 7.48, in June, to R$ 5.89 last week, according to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

Ethanol

This Monday, the Minas Gerais government also announced the reduction on the ethanol rate . Via Twitter, Governor Romeu Zema announced, this Monday (18), a decrease from 16% to 9% in the ICMS on fuel derived from sugarcane. The measure takes effect from today and can reduce up to R$ 0.35 in the price of a liter of alcohol in Minas Gerais.

The novelty means a cut of about 43.7% of the tax rate. According to Minaspetro, “it is important that ethanol production plants understand the good moment experienced by the taxation of fuels in Minas and have the sensitivity to perceive the excellent opportunity to make sugarcane fuel more competitive at the pump, in view of the reduction in ICMS from the gasoline, announced at the beginning of the month”, says in a note.