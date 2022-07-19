With a goal from Veron, Palmeiras beats Cuiabá and regains the leadership of the Brasileirão

It wasn’t easy, but Palmeiras beat Cuiabá 1-0, this Monday, and resumed the leadership of the Brasileirão with 33 points, two ahead of Atlético-MG. The winning goal was scored by Gabriel Veron, early in the second half. The visiting team, in turn, is in the 15th position after the conclusion of the 17th round of the competition.

Verdão has an uninspired first half; Dourado defends well

The game started as expected: with Palmeiras in the attack and Cuiabá looking to neutralize the opponent’s momentum. After seven minutes, Alviverde made a beautiful move when Dudu passed with a heel to Veiga, who crossed on the second stick for Mayke to head. Walter defended, the ball hit the post and the goalkeeper caught the rebound again, avoiding what would be the opening of the scoreboard.

Then, Dourado, who had his best chances in the set pieces, tried to respond with Alesson, who kicked over. Opportunities from there were rare. Palmeiras played the ball and looked for crosses, which made life easier for the opponent, while the visitors tried something in inefficient counterattacks.

It was only in the 30th minute that Verdão had another great chance, when Veiga took a free kick for Gabriel Menino to kick from afar. Walter gave a rebound, but Danilo finished over the goal, wasting the opportunity. The game was complicated for the Palmeiras, who needed to be attentive in the recomposition, as the rival’s counterattacks were fast, although they did not scare.

In the 37′, Palmeiras used the rehearsed move with Scarpa, who tried to cross Murilo’s head, but Walter deflected the punch at the exact moment the defender would head. At 45, Scarpa tried to finish with his right leg, but the ball went through the net outside. Thus, the first half ended with 0 to 0 on the scoreboard at Allianz.

Gabriel Veron scores early on and Verdão takes the lead

Palmeiras returned to the second stage willing to change the situation. With no changes on the part of Abel Ferreira, Verdão had a good arrival in the first minute, with a shot by Mayke, defended with tranquility by Walter. At 4′, the winger stole the ball in midfield and gave Gabriel Veron a beautiful shot, who invaded the area and finished to open the scoring at Allianz Parque. 1 to 0.

After the goal, which went through a VAR check, Alviverde continued on the attack. At 11 minutes, Dudu crossed to Veiga, who at first tried to finish, but Walter took it without problems. However, at 15′, the home team got a scare, when Alesson beat Piquerez and crossed for Rodriguinho to head very close to Weverton’s post. It was the team’s biggest chance up until that time.

With changes by Abel saving some players from the 17th minute, Palmeiras slowed down, but was still strong in the dead balls. At 27′, in a free kick by Zé Rafael, Murilo deflected a heel and almost killed Walter, who managed to catch it. At 35′, Breno Lopes stole the ball in front of the area and played for Atuesta, but the Colombian finished badly and missed his chance.

Verdão went on to experience some moments of inattention and gave space for Cuiabá to try to take advantage, but managed to control the problem. In the 39′, after a corner rebound, Wesley took a risk from the edge of the area and forced Walter to make another good save. Thus, the game ended 1 to 0 for Alviverde, leader of the Brasileirão.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 1 x 0 CUIABA

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Date-Time: 7/18/2022 – 20h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Michael Stanislau (RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (Fifa/RJ)

Audience/Income: 39,033 payers / BRL 2,103,919.81

Yellow cards: Atuesta, Gustavo Gómez and Murilo (PAL) João Lucas (CUI)

red cards: –

goals: Gabriel Veron (4’/2nd) (1-0)

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan, at 40’/2nd); Danilo, Gabriel Menino (Zé Rafael, at 17’/2nd) and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu (Wesley, at 21’/2ºT), Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes, at 17’/2ºT) and Raphael Veiga (Atuesta, at 17’/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

CUIABA: Walter; Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur; João Lucas, Osorio (Pepê, at 24’/2ºT), Rafael Gava, Rodriguinho (André, at 24’/2ºT) and Igor Cariús (Uendel, at 30’/2ºT); Alesson (Marcão, at 24’/2nd T) and Valdivia (André Luis, at 19’/2nd T). Technician: Antonio Oliveira.