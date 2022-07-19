With diesel oil more expensive than gasoline, truck drivers in Piauí think about quitting work | Piauí

In Teresina, diesel oil is found for the first time at a higher price than gasoline: on average R$0.59 more expensive, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The difference in the value of fuel has raised the prices of products transported by truck drivers, and some of them are even thinking about changing their profession or even quitting work.
Currently, ICMS is levied on diesel oil at a rate of 18% on the basis of calculation of R$ 4.09. Ie, the Government of Piauí gets R$ 0.73 for each liter of diesel. The same happens with the other fuels, but each one has its own calculation basis.
Price of regular gasoline and diesel in Piauí on July 18, 2022
|Cities
|Gasoline
|Diesel oil
|Teresina
|BRL 6.89
|BRL 7.48
|parnaíba
|BRL 6.87
|BRL 7.86
|peaks
|BRL 6.98
|BRL 7.56
|chili
|BRL 6.78
|BRL 7.94
According to tax law professor Lívio Santos, the price of diesel oil has gone up for two reasons: a product shortage on the world market and on account of Petrobras’ pricing policy, which links the value of fuels to the international market and to the dollar. In 2022, the war in Ukraine and Russia’s oil sanctions further reinforced the inflationary pressure on fuel.
“We have a transport logistics system that is basically by road. We have some ports, but for shipping, it’s by road. And with the shortage of the product, a global crisis of scarcity, we are running the risk of running out of diesel.“, said the teacher.
According to the president of the Association of Cargo Carriers of Piauí, Humberto Lopes, the situation is still difficult for truck drivers, who face difficulties in paying the high price of fuel and getting freight that compensates for the expenses.
“Diesel oil represents 50% to 60% [dos gastos dos caminhoneiros]. Truck drivers today are not able to buy new tires, and they are stopping. This is worse than a strike“, commented Humberto Lopes.
Truck driver Alberto Lima said that the price of diesel oil is almost 25% higher than the amount paid for the trip.
“Only for fuel consumption from here to Sergipe, you spend R$ 3,200 of oil, and freight from here is R$ 2,400. If you pay 100% in oil, you still can’t reach the destination”, he commented.