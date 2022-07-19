With no conclusive image, VAR kept Flamengo’s goal over Atlético-MG

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) released on Monday night (18) the VAR audios of the match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, played at Maracanã. The bids of the two goals of the Rubro-Negra team, which won by 2 to 0 and advanced to the stage, were released by the entity that commands national football. The highlight is the analysis of the second goal of Arrascaeta, author of the two goals of the night, in which the VAR evaluated the images as inconclusive, maintaining the field marking.

Flamengo won the game by 1 to 0, a result that would take the decision of the vacancy to the penalty shootout, when Arrascaeta made it 2 to 0, in a bid in which the goalkeeper Everson even tried to make a defense, but in the referee’s view the ball crossed the goal line. Responsible for VAR on the night of the 13th, Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro warned referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio that he did not have a conclusive image of the bid.

“Wilton, it’s Pablo speaking. I don’t have a clear picture, it’s the field decision, ok?”, said the VAR manager. There is no lack of an image capable of dispelling any doubts, the field marking prevails, validating Flamengo’s second goal.

The first goal was also analyzed by VAR, as Atlético complained about a possible lack of Pedro in Allan, at the origin of the move. However, in the understanding of VAR, the bid between the Flamengo striker and the Atletico midfielder was normal.

“Wilton, Pablo speaking. Reference hand, not fouling. Field decision follows, nice goal”, said Pablo Ramon.

With the 2-0 triumph over Atlético, Flamengo advanced to the stage in the Copa do Brasil, since in the first leg, at Mineirão, Galo won 2-1. The quarter-final draw takes place this Tuesday in the afternoon. In addition to Rubro-Negro, América-MG, Athletico-PR, Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fluminense, Fortaleza and São Paulo follow in the national tournament.