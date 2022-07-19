Without Sampaoli, journalist says that Santos has defined a new coach and should announce him in the coming days

Santos has been looking for a coach since the dismissal of Fábian Bustos. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the intention of the Alvinegro team is to announce a player until next Tuesday (19). Currently, the position is held by interim Marcelo Fernandes.

According to the journalist on his YouTube channel, Santos has a new coach: “Santos already has a new coach. I still don’t know who it is. But I can assure you that, throughout Sunday, Peixe closed the hiring of a coach. Some bureaucratic details will be sorted out over the course of Monday. The expectation is that this coach arrives at Vila Belmiro and is announced, at the latest, this Tuesday. The coach is hired and is, in theory, someone of name and experience.”

Nicola continued saying that Alvinegro da Baixada excluded some names that were not so popular: “Santos also excluded names that were not so popular. As soon as Newton Drummond, or Chumbinho, was hired as Executive Director of football, there was a meeting last Thursday with the Management Committee and they defined the most interesting names. “

According to the journalist, Santos tried Samapoli again, but the Argentine is waiting for an offer from Europe: “The first contact was made with Jorge Sampaoli, who says he cannot accept the proposal now because he awaits offers from Europe. tried Abel Braga. Name suggested by the Committee. Newton, who has a good relationship with the coach, tried to convince him to close with Peixe and Abel said he will not work this season. He wants to act as director. The third name of the list was Guto Ferreira, who Santos discards. Thiago Nunes, Santos discards. There was also Elano, discarded, too.”