Woman gets punched in the face after complaining that man urinated in the wrong place

247 – Engineering student Isabela Ferreira, 21, filed a complaint against Rafael Monteiro Leite for assault. The young woman says that when asking the man not to urinate in public during a party at the Jockey Club in Rio, in the South Zone, she was punched four times in the face, in the early hours of Sunday (17). The Civil Police charged the suspect with bodily harm and obscene act, a case registered in the 15th DP (Gávea). The information was published this Monday (18) in an article in the newspaper O Globo.

According to Isabela, around 2:10 am on Sunday, she and a couple of friends were waiting for an app car to arrive. They were sitting on a ladder at the entrance to the Jockey and called security after Rafael urinated next to the trio.

“At the same moment, I was surprised by insults and a glass of drink in the face. I got up and started to argue with the aggressor who at all times tried to intimidate and coerce me, and finally, I was hit by 4 punches in the face. people around saw it and came to help me and, once again, cowardly, Rafael fled and hid in a box at the party”, said Isabela.

The producer of the Festa Salve Guanabara, Paloma De La Peña, an event that was held at the venue, was called to support Isabela. She found the student after the beatings, when Rafael had run, apparently to flee. “We asked if Isabela wanted to go to the police station. We called 190, the police arrived in about 20 minutes, they called another car for the two of them to go. Isabela went with two friends in one of the cars”, he said.

The two were taken to the 15th DP (Gávea) to register the case. In a statement, the Civil Police states that in the case, registered as a bodily injury and obscene act, “the author signed a detailed statement of occurrence and the procedure will be forwarded to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim)”.

Rafael was silent at the police station and said he would manifest himself in court.

