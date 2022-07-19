woman sleeps in the audience of the Meeting and Patrícia Poeta becomes a meme

A very unusual situation took over the Meeting this Monday (18/7). That’s because a woman who was in the audience of the program, presented by Patrícia Poeta, appeared sleeping.

Upon returning from breaks, the production showed the guests from the audience and a girl sleeping leaning against one of the studio’s fences.

Watch:

MONDAY MORNING, RIGHT? SEE: Live, camera of “Meeting with Patrícia Poeta” shows a woman sleeping in the program. Since the beginning, the presenter and the program have been criticized by netizens, who apparently did not like the change very much. pic.twitter.com/dVoZ5ZchEG — Luan Carvalho (@Luan84039399) July 18, 2022

The topic became a topic on Twitter. “Is the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta excited?”, asked an internet user. “A woman in the audience of the Meeting with Patricia poet SLEEPING LIVE”, commented another, with a meme full of laughter.

