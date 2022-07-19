Woman wakes up from 2-year-old coma and identifies brother as her attacker

A 51-year-old woman woke up from a two-year coma and identified her brother as the attacker in West Virginia (USA). Wanda Palmer accused her brother of attacking her at her home in June 2020. At the time, police thought she was dead from her serious injuries, according to CNN. Daniel Palmer III, 55, was arrested for attempted murder on Friday (15).

According to authorities, Wanda was found on a sofa with serious injuries from what appeared to be an axe. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department stated that she was “left for dead”.

Ross Mellinger, the Jackson County Sheriff, said that when the police arrived, they thought she was dead, but soon after it was possible to see that the woman was alive and breathing heavily.

At the time of the crime, it was not possible to retrieve phone records, security camera footage or a live witness near the house, according to the sheriff. Several people were investigated, but no concrete complaint was ever made.

A few weeks ago, the story changed. Mellinger said her office received a call from the hospital where Wanda was hospitalized, saying she could speak to the police two years after the crime.

Even though he had the ability to only answer yes or no questions, it was enough for Daniel to be arrested for attempted murder.

The bail for him to get out of jail is high: US$ 500 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 2.7 million at the current price).

Wanda remains hospitalized in recovery.