World Cup 2022 album: Sticker price doubles compared to 2018 and becomes a joke on the web | Economy

O 2022 World Cup album sticker pack will cost BRL 4O double the amount charged for the same product in the last edition of the world. The rise in price scared consumers and became a joke on the internet. Sales have already started on the website of the official distributor of the album, but delivery is scheduled for mid-August.
Among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday (19), users of the social network wondered why the value is so high.
“What do you mean the sticker pack is 4 reais? What comes in it, the hexa???”, posted one user.
Twitter users make jokes about the price of the 2022 World Cup album stickers — Photo: Reproduction/Internet
The price of the sticker pack, as well as the value of the sticker album, presented a continuous growth since the 2006 World Cup. See the price variation below:
Sticker pack price:
- 2006 – BRL 0.60
- 2010 – BRL 0.75
- 2014 – BRL 1.00
- 2018 – BRL 2.00
- 2022 – BRL 4.00
The reaction of consumers on the internet was varied, some showed revolt and others made jokes about the price considered absurd. “4 reais the little package of figurines only if a photo of Neymar naked comes”.
O g1 contacted Panini, responsible for the sale, but, until the last update of this report, there was no response.
