Zakk Wylde speaks for the first time about touring with Pantera

Zakk Wylde spoke for the first time about the tour he will hold next year in tribute to Pantera. In addition to the guitarist, drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) will join vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, remaining members of the band’s classic lineup.

The statements were given in an interview with Matt Pinfield and Jose Mangin, from Danny Wimmer Presents, during the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, held last weekend in Mansfield, Ohio, United States. The Black Label Society and Ozzy Osbourne band musician recalled that rumors about the possibility had existed since before the death of drummer Vinnie Paul.

As transcribed by Blabbermouth, he said:

“When Vinnie was still alive and someone came up with the idea I would say, ‘Of course I would… If you asked me why wouldn’t I do it? It’s by Dime.’ It could be like Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell asking Eric Clapton if he would honor Jimi Hendrix. And he would celebrate his friend by playing his songs. I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s like when we do the Dimebash festival, in honor of Dime’s greatness. It’s a celebration of Pantera and the greatness of Vinnie and Dime, all the mountains the band conquered and crushed.”

The musician also made it clear that the shows will only feature material already created by the group, without new songs or other projects from those involved. And for those who understand that it won’t be the same, he agrees. However, it gives a perspective based on one of the greatest bands in history.

“Obviously it’s not Pantera. It would only be if it was with the four: Phil, Rex, Dime and Vinnie. But it’s like when Led Zeppelin played with Jason Bonham in his father’s place, it was phenomenal. He rocked it and it was great to hear them play that song again. I am very honored to be a part of it.”

For now, there is no officially confirmed date for the project.

about panther

Pantera officially disbanded in 2003. The following year, guitarist Dimebag Darrell was murdered during a Damageplan concert in Columbus, Ohio.

In 2018 his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, passed away from a heart attack.

