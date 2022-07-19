Zelensky swaps employees accused of treason

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky today appointed interim officials to replace the attorney general and the head of the country’s security agency after suspicions of treason prompted their resignation on Sunday.

The now former attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, was in charge of investigations into atrocities committed against civilians during the Russian occupation of the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev. The head of the Security Service, Ivan Bakanov, was also removed.

On an interim basis, they occupy the positions Maliuk Vasyl, who will head the Security Service, and Oleksii Symonenko, who takes over as the country’s attorney general, affirms a presidential decree published today.

Zelensky said about 650 cases of possible betrayal, aid and complicity with Russia among Ukrainian security officials are being investigated.

“Such a number of crimes against the foundations of national security and the links between Ukrainian officials and Russian special services raises very serious questions for those responsible,” Zelensky said. “Each of these questions will be answered,” he added.

In his afternoon remarks, Zelensky also spoke of the devastating military might that Moscow has used against Ukraine, and said Russian forces have fired more than 3,000 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

In the early hours of Sunday, the missiles hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the northeast. Several “massive bombings” were also recorded in Mikolaiv (south), near the Black Sea, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

Donetsk was also targeted by “the Russians, (who) continue to bomb civilian infrastructure,” said the region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

EU considers new sanctions

European Union ministers will evaluate several proposals on Monday, including one from the European Commission, which recommends banning the purchase of gold from Russia and thus aligning sanctions with its G7 partners.

Another proposes to add new Russian personalities to the EU sanctioned list.

“Moscow must continue to pay a heavy price for its aggression,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

The war in Ukraine will complete five months on July 24, but so far there is no official number of civilian casualties.

According to the UN, around 5,000 people died, including more than 300 children, but the real number is likely to be much higher.

In the city of Mariupol (southeast) alone, which fell in May after a terrible siege, Ukrainian authorities recorded 20,000 dead.

*With information from AFP