Zema announces cut from 16% to 9% in ICMS on ethanol starting this Monday – Rádio Itatiaia

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced this Monday morning (18) a 7% cut in ICMS on ethanol. In a post on Twitter, Zema said that the reduction takes effect from this Monday (18).

“The ICMS on ethanol in Minas will go from 16% to 9%, as of today. In addition to easing the pockets of miners, the tax reduction will maintain the competitiveness of biofuel, an important generator of jobs in our state,” he wrote.

Federal

Recently, the federal government decreed exemption from the collection of federal taxes such as PIS/Cofins and Cide on gasoline. The PEC on Fuels approved by the National Congress established a ceiling of 18% in the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, causing a drop in fuel prices at least until December.

A survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), carried out in the week of July 10 to 16, records a 34.7% change in gasoline prices at gas stations in Minas. The lowest price found was R$5.19 and the most expensive was R$6.99. On average, a liter of gasoline costs R$5.89 at 551 service stations verified.

A liter of ethanol has an average price of R$ 4.56. The lowest price found is R$ 3.39 and the highest, R$ 5.79 – the variation is 70%.