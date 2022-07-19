Zema announces drop from 16% to 9% of ICMS on ethanol as of this Monday

Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced, this Monday (18), a decrease in from 16% to 9% on the ICMS on ethanol. The measure starts to take effect from today and can reduce up to R$ 0.35 in the price of a liter of alcohol in Minas Gerais. The novelty means a cut of about 43.7% of the tax rate.

“The ICMS on ethanol in Minas will go from 16% to 9%, as of today. In addition to easing the pockets of miners, the tax reduction will maintain the competitiveness of biofuel, an important generator of jobs in our state,” he wrote. The announcement was made in a post on the governor’s Twitter.

The ICMS on ethanol in Minas will go from 16% to 9%, as of today. In addition to easing the pockets of miners, the tax reduction will maintain the competitiveness of biofuel, an important generator of jobs in our state.



#GovernmentPresent — Romeu Zema (@RomeuZema) July 18, 2022

The change was announced after the promulgation of the ‘PEC Kamikaze’ (PEC of Benefits) in Congress. The proposal determines that the ICMS rate on biofuels, such as ethanol, be reduced to maintain the competitiveness of the alternative, since there was a reduction in the rate on gasoline due to the new law on the ICMS ceiling. In Minas Gerais, it went from 31% to 18%, which dropped the average price of fuel from more than R$7 to R$5.89, according to a weekly survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) .

With the sharp drop in gasoline, the alcohol wasn’t paying off for the driver in Belo Horizonte. The average price of fuel in the capital, according to the research site Mercado Mineiro, currently corresponds to 79% of the value of gasoline. As it yields less, in general, alcohol only pays off when the price is at most 70% of what is charged for gasoline.

Ethanol production will increase by 10%

The sugarcane crop, the raw material for ethanol, should have an increase of 5% compared to the previous crop, according to Siamig. Ethanol production alone will increase by 10%, estimates the entity, which is expected to reach 1.7 billion liters.

revenue loss

The Government of Minas Gerais estimates that, with the reduction in the ICMS on ethanol, public coffers will no longer raise BRL 900 million per year .

This article is being updated.