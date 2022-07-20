1 in 7 voters is not required to vote; percentage of optional voting is the highest since 2002 in Brazil | Election in Numbers

One in seven Brazilian voters is not required to attend the polls in 2022, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The percentage of optional voting, which had been falling in the last elections, rose again and can be decisive for the choice of the next president, according to an expert.

According to the Constitution, voting is optional for the illiterate, voters aged 16 or 17 and those aged 70 and over. These citizens do not need to register and, if they do, their vote is not mandatory.

In the 2022 elections, the total number of registered voters who are not required to vote is 20.9 millionWhat represents 13.4% of the total electorate. In 2018, there were 17.8 million with optional votes, equivalent to 12.1% of the total. This year’s percentage is the highest recorded in national elections since 2002, when it was 13.5%.

In addition proportion of optional voting rose again in 2022 for the first time in twenty years, reversing a downward trend in recent presidential races. It is not possible to carry out an analysis prior to 2002 due to the lack of precise information in the database on the level of education of voters.

Although the rate of illiterate voters is decreasing in the country, it is offset by the greater number of elderly people – due to an aging population – and by the record increase of young people who sought to take the title (read more below).

According to political scientist Maria do Socorro Braga, the optional vote could have decisive weight this year, as it is a polarized dispute between former President Lula (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It is a very unique context of polarization, perhaps unprecedented, and this mobilizes both younger and older voters. People are giving more value to the act of voting, feeling how much this act can change the direction of the country. [facultativos] they do not necessarily define, but added to the vote of women, for example, they can help to decide the election in the first round”, says the professor of UFSCar.

According to the professor, the mobilization provoked by the two best-placed candidates in the polls can even contribute to reducing the abstention of the elderly, which is historically high.

“Several elements mobilize the elderly electorate. They are the ones who have more memory than previous governments, so they are better able to make this comparison and assess that they want a different project for the country. But part of this electorate is also conservative. , then you can decide to keep the current government for the behavioral agenda”, he says.

According to the latest Datafolha poll, Lula has 47% of voting intentions in the first round, against 28% for Bolsonaro.

“From a theoretical point of view, when the voter sees that there is no chance of his candidate becoming [no primeiro turno], the tendency is to abstain. The closer Lula and Bolsonaro are in the latest polls, the greater the tendency for these elderly people to attend. This whole climate affects the result a lot.”

2 of 2 Young people issuing voter registration cards at a school in Palmas, in 2022 — Photo: TRE/Disclosure Young people issuing voter registration cards at a school in Palmas, in 2022 — Photo: TRE/Disclosure

Most voters with optional voting rights in the country are elderly people over 70 years old: there are 14.8 million (9.5% of the total electorate). Illiterates come next with 3.9 million (2.5%); and then young people aged 16 and 17, with 2.1 million (1.3%).

The rate of illiterate voters has dropped significantly in the last elections, a phenomenon that can be explained in part by the biometric registration process, initiated by the TSE in 2008.

During fingerprint registration, voter information – such as education level – is updated in the system. If a person was illiterate when they took their voter registration card 20 years ago, for example, but became literate during that period, they were still illiterate in the system before the update.

In 2018, this percentage of biometrics was 50% of people eligible to vote. In 2022, the rate of voters with biometric registration has already reached 75.5%.

The fall in the number of illiterate voters was more than offset by the increase in the elderly and young people under 18 years of age.

The percentage of elderly people (over 60) in the electorate has practically doubled in three decades. This change in the profile of the electorate is natural, since there is a change in the Brazilian age pyramid, with an increase in life expectancy and a decrease in the fertility rate.