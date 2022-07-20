$100 reward offered to Ukrainians who denounce traitors – News

The governor of Mykolaiv region, a city under constant bombardment in southern Ukraine, announced on Tuesday (19) a reward of 100 dollars (R$ 540.83) for anyone who helps to identify Russian collaborators.

In a statement posted on his Telegram account, Governor Vitali Kim invites citizens to provide information on “those who indicate to the occupiers the places where Ukrainian troops are deployed” or help them establish coordinates for possible bombing targets.

“After detailed verification and confirmation of the information given, they will receive a $100 bonus,” the governor wrote.





Kim also reports that he considered “closing” the city of Mykolaiv for a few days in order to neutralize Russian traitors and collaborators.

“We want to end this. We are considering measures regarding the ceasefire. We have an important database. We will close the city for a few days, we will knock on the door of the bad people,” he told Khodorkovsky, in a live broadcast.





These statements come after Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky fired the heads of the security services and the general cabinet for their insufficient efforts in the fight against Russian spies and Moscow collaborators.



