1st case of monkeypox confirmed in São Carlos

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on 1st case of monkeypox confirmed in São Carlos 1 Views

Monkey pox - Credit: illustrative image/internetMonkey pox – Credit: illustrative image/internet

São Carlos confirmed the first case of monkeypox this Tuesday (19).

According to the Department of Health, through the Department of Health Surveillance, the patient is from São Carlos, but was recently in São Paulo. This is a 34-year-old man who is isolated at his residence.

The Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality, in partnership with the State and the Private Health Service, monitors the case and their respective contacts.

Illness

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. According to the State Department of Health, this contact can be through a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that have been used by the patient.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

With information from Agência Brasil

Read too

Latest news

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Man is stabbed after trying to prevent a doctor from killing her ex-husband at a health center in Paraná | West and Southwest

A man was stabbed after trying to prevent a doctor from killing her ex-husband, who …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved