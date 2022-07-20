4 common habits that are preventing you from losing weight

If you’re focused on lose a few poundsbut even training and following some kind of diet doesn’t get results, know that you’re not alone. Many people who have this goal practice common habits that, although they seem “harmless”, are making it difficult for them to understand. slimming.

With information from the “Times of India”, check out four habits that can be considered villains of your weight loss. However, it is worth noting that for a healthy slimming individual medical and nutritional follow-up is essential.

1 — Poor sleep quality

Poor sleep quality can have a number of consequences for mental health and physics. In addition to promoting disease and premature agingthis factor also tends to contribute to the abdominal fat.

Insomnia or other such problems may result in increased ghrelin (hunger hormone) levels and a drop in leptin (satiety hormone) levels. The result: you will be hungrier than usual, making the process of eating more difficult. caloric deficit.

2 — Sedentary lifestyle or incorrect training

Training is essential, not just for those who want to gain defined muscles. Bodybuilding helps muscle strengthening and avoid flaccidity during the weight loss process. However, this is not the only training alternative, any other physical activity is welcome.

However, even those who are moving can be wrong, since the ideal is to practice exercises for the whole body. For this, planning with a physical trainer is very important.

Finally, remember: it is not possible to lose weight in isolated areas!

3 — Low protein intake

If you are on a diet and are even reducing the consumption of proteinit is better to review your strategy.

Protein (animal or vegetable) helps in the process of calorie burn and lean mass building. In addition, it maintains satiety, which favors calorie deficit diet.

According to the portal, the best sources of lean protein are: Greek yogurt, milk, eggs, tuna, chicken breast, tofu and chickpeas.

4 — Not tracking your progress

Stepping on the scales daily is not necessary — nor is it recommended by mental health professionals. However, tracking your progress can be a great motivational strategy.

For this, in addition to taking monthly photos, it’s worth using smart watches or even writing everything down in a diary, as well as joining apps that help you track your daily physical activity, steps per day and regular calorie intake.