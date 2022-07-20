49-year-old woman dies during endoscopy at clinic in Belo Horizonte – Country

One 49 year old womanidentified as Cleonice Ribeiro da Silva Soares, died during an endoscopy in a clinic in Barreiro, in the interior of Belo Horizonte. The case took place this Monday (18) and is being investigated by the Civil Police.

According to Cleonice’s daughter, the mother used a cardioverter, a device placed in the heart. The woman was sedated and shortly after the beginning of the procedure she presented a picture of respiratory effort.

She evolved into a cardiorespiratory arrest. Doctors tried to revive her, but she died on the examination table. The information is from G1.

cardiac device

According to the Bulletin of Occurrence (BO), the nurse who attended Cleonice said that she asked for health information before the appointment and she only said that she suffered from hypertension and taking medication. The professional reports that she was not informed about the cardioverter defibrillator.

The patient’s record contained the data filled in by the nurse and the doctor’s stamp and signature, but without the patient’s signature.

The clinic where the death took place has not yet responded to questions from the report of the G1 until the publication of this article. The Civil Police will continue to investigate the circumstances of the death.