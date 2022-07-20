5 best investments for emergency reserve

The savings account is the first investment that comes to many people’s minds. However, other products may be safer and even more profitable.

“The emergency reserve is also the starting point for building an investment portfolio”, points out André Souza, advisor at Miura Investimentos

The emergency reserve is a financial protection against unpredictable situationssuch as job loss, repair or replacement of damaged items, and medical treatment.

Read too

The sport is part of a culture of financial education to have a more stable and peaceful life, but that is still not the habit of most Brazilians.

“The emergency reserve is also the starting point for building an investment portfolio”, points out André Souza, advisor at Miura Investimentos.

By investing the emergency reserve, the liquidity is a more important feature than profitability. “Under no circumstances should this reserve be applied to volatile products”, warns Eduardo Edart, an investment specialist.

The savings account is the first investment that comes to many people’s minds. However, other products may be safer and even more profitable. Check out five options for investing your emergency reserve.

1. Digital accounts

Many institutions offer digital accounts with remuneration linked to the interest rate. Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI)which follows the interest of the Special Custody Settlement System (Selic) rate.

This was the option chosen by Priscila Somera, digital nomad responsible for the YouTube channel Mundo Ao Vivo. In some cases, the income can exceed 100% of the CDI. However, this type of investment is not always is guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), as it is not offered by banks, being considered high risk.

2. CBD

The Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB), offered by most financial institutions, is another safer option for the emergency reserve. “I like the CDB for investments with a slightly longer term”, says Somera.

In the event of bank failure, the FGC insures deposits of up to R$250,000 per Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF). “That’s why the issuing bank is not so important”, says Edart. It is best to look for the applications with daily liquidity and with a profitability close to 100% of CDI.

Income is taxed with Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) for redemptions within less than 90 days and by the regressive table of Income Tax (IR).

3. Fixed Income Funds

Fixed Income Funds from conservative to moderate profile and high liquidity, with D+0 (same day application redemption) or D+1 (application redemption on the day after request), are recommended for emergency reserve investments. “This guarantees that the person is not surprised by the risks that the market offers”, explains Souza.

One of the great advantages of these applications is to have the management of a professional specialized in the financial market.

However, this option is not protected by the FGC. So, it is important to analyze the profile of the financial institution that offers the investment fund.

Investors should also be aware of the administration fee charged funds and taxation on profitability, which occurs in the same way as the CDB.

4. Direct Treasury

Direct Treasury is one of the most recommended ways to make an emergency reserve. Even without the protection of the FGC, the investment has the security offered by public debt securitieswhich offer low risk.

There are several ways to apply the Treasury Direct. The ideal for the emergency reserve is the linked to Selic.

“The important thing is that this reserve fund has 100% of the CDI as a reference, so that money does not lose purchasing power to inflation”, explains Souza.

The application has a custody fee of 0.2% on the total balance of investments above R$ 10 thousand and an administration fee that varies from one institution to another. The security is taxed by the IOF when redeemed with less than 30 days and the regressive IR is discounted on the income.

5. LCI and LCA

The Real Estate Letters of Credit (LCI) and the Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA) are complementary options to other emergency reserve investments, as they have a minimum redemption period of 90 days. “These financial bills in conjunction with CDB can optimize profitability”, Edart emphasizes.

Both products work similarly to the CBD and also have the protection of the FGC, but have the advantage of being tax free.

How to save money?

The first step in getting an emergency fund is to get spend less than you earn. “Keep a part of your income every month and make withdrawals a commitment as if it were a fixed expense”, guides André Souza. Then it is important to carry out a total survey of the fixed monthly expenses necessary to live.

With this value at the tip of the pencil, it is possible to calculate the emergency reserve sizewhich varies according to the source of income of each one.

In case of public workersa saved resource is recommended to be able to maintain itself for four months.

For workers with a formal contract, at least six months. For those who do not have a steady income every month, such as entrepreneurs and professionalsthe ideal is the equivalent of 6 months to 12 months of monthly expenses.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better