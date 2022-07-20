5 body signs that should be investigated urgently

Cancer is a disease related to the aging of the population. The longer the life expectancy, the higher the incidence of cases. Neoplasms, however, have treatment and seeking medical help is the first step to resolve them.

The doctor Wesley Pereira Andrade, holder of the Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery (SBCO) and the Brazilian Society of Mastology (SBM), highlights the importance of people being aware of changes in the appearance and functioning of the body.

“The organism gives signals that must be faced objectively, they are quite specific and, when perceiving them, it is necessary to seek the help of a health professional”, says the specialist.

The patient’s perception of himself and the ability to identify these changes are allies for the speed of diagnosis. According to the specialist, there are five signs of the body that should not be ignored and justify a more detailed investigation to rule out or confirm cancer.

Know which are the 5 signs listed by the oncologist that should not be neglected:

1- Bleeding in stool

“This can be an important sign of cancer of the intestine or rectum, especially when it is persistent and repetitive. In case of appearance, it is necessary to seek a doctor. The current recommendation is that people over 45 years of age undergo colonoscopy as a screening method”, says the doctor.

2 – Coughing up blood

“It can be an indication of cancer in the airways, fundamentally in the lungs, trachea or bronchi, as well as in the larynx region”, points out Wesley Pereira Andrade.

3 – Vaginal bleeding in menopause

“When women have stopped menstruating, what is expected is that there will be no bleeding whatsoever. If the woman starts to present them, it may be an indication of cancer of the uterus, endometrium, more specifically. Bleeding can also be linked to cancer of the cervix or vagina.

4 – Nodules and sores in the breasts

“The presence of nodules that are growing should be a point to draw attention. Especially if there is a sore on the skin of the breast. That is, it already denotes advanced breast cancer”

5 – Spots that grow

Spots and spots on the skin that are showing changes should be monitored clinically. Here’s what needs to be checked:

“We say there is the ABC of skin cancer. The “A” is for asymmetry, that is, that black spot that, if it is divided in half, one part ends up being different from the other. The letter “B” is for irregular edges, spots that have a starry appearance and not rounded. The letter “C” refers to the color of the mole, if it has different shades that can range from black to blue. The letter “D” is associated with the diameter of the mole. Typically, melanomas are more than 6 millimeters in diameter. The “E” stands for evolution, the mole shows growth in this period”.