7-year-old saves colleague from death with technique learned from ‘The Good Doctor’

Life imitating art! A 7-year-old boy managed to save the life of a colleague after applying a technique he learned watching the series “The Good Doctor”. The boy David Diaz Jr., who lives in New York, was honored for the feat.

David revealed in an interview with FOX News that the heroic episode took place while students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, school in the city of Binghamton, New York, USA, were in the cafeteria. The boy noticed that his classmate choked on a pizza and, realizing that his teachers were too far away to help him, he decided to take action.

“If someone is choking or in danger, you must always save them”, said the little one. “If not, it can be really sad”, he added. David performed the Heimlich maneuver on his little friend and said he learned the rescue technique from Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) while watching “The Good Doctor” with his father, also named David Diaz. The maneuver consists of exerting abdominal pressure on the choking patient, displacing whatever is causing the obstruction.

The student also said that he insisted on keeping the movements, since the information “seemed important“. David’s act of selflessness garnered so much attention in the local media that he was awarded an award. On June 13, Binghamton School District Superintendent Tonia Thompson and New York State Senator Fred Akshar visited the school and awarded him “a well-deserved national recognition for saving his friend’s life“. “David is a true community hero who has made his family, his school and his community very proud!” wrote Akshar on Facebook.

“I hope he continues to learn from educational TV shows and become what he wants to become”said Diaz’s father, in conversation with the broadcaster. “If he wants to become a doctor when he grows up, I will be happy to help him achieve that later in life. But it really depends on him.”he concluded.