A “too cheap to ignore” action and an insurance company; Itaú betting – Money Times

O Itaú BBA made two changes to its top 5 recommended portfolio, with exchanges primarily related to the financial sector.

As a result, the roles of Bradesco (BBDC4) went out to the entrance of the BTG (BPAC11), While B3 (B3SA3) gave way to BB Security (BBSE3).

According to analysts, the action of BTG traded again close to R$21, which translates into a P/E (price per share in relation to the earnings per share) to the end of 2022 of 10x – “seems very cheap, in average view of the last two years of more than 14x”.

Analysts recall that thelease in BTG brought joy at the beginning of 2022, with the action of company surpassing the Ibovespa by almost 10 percentage points.

“In April, we decided to sell BPAC11 at almost R$ 26 per action. Today, with the stock returning to trading close to R$21, BTG seems to us too cheap to ignore,” he recalls.

in the case of B3the allocation looked at entry of foreign investors on the stock exchange Brazilian – “in a troubled environment, we believe that the gringo’s tendency is to look for value and with a lot of liquidity”.

O Itaú BBA points out that after the strong inflow in the first three months of the year, the movement reversed and went from zero to zero in June.

“To this are added perspectives that are less encouraging for B3 in the short term: revenues growing less and pressured costs should set the tone for the result for the second quarter of 2022″, completes.

for theon the other hand, says the Itaú BBAthe insurance industry has everything to perform well in the coming months: at the same time that revenue should start to grow, there will be decrease in claims and lower impact of financial expenses arising of mismatchor between IPCA and IGP–M.

“We like the investment thesis in BB security by the company to have resilient results and with good expectation of profit growth in the short and medium term. We expect 39% growth in 2022 and 9% in 2023, driven by the increase in written premiums, lower claims levels and higher rates in fees, that positively affect the financial result”, he adds.

See the complete portfolio:

Company Action Petrorio PRIOR3 BTG Bank BPAC11 Suzano Papel SUZB3 BB Security BBSE3 electrobras ELET3

