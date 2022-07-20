After All the Girls in Me, Rhaisa Batista is cast in Reis – Prisma

At Record, the calls for the next seasons of the series “Reis” do not stop. Rhaisa Batista, who already had fans on social media to join the cast, has just been confirmed.

Currently, in “All the Girls in Me”, she is Heloísa, mother of the protagonist Mirela (Mharessa Fernanda).

In “Reis”, as her next work, Rhaisa will play one of the concubines of King Saul (Carlo Porto), Rispa, including among many other new additions to the cast, such as Christine Fernandes, Juliana Boller, Rayanne Morais, Maiara Walsh, Mharessa Fernanda , Rafael Sardão, Diego Kropotoff, João Villa, Caio Vegatti, among others.

In relation to what was announced, there is a small change: “TAGEM” runs until August 2, a Tuesday.

From 3 to 9, a compact of the first two seasons of “Reis” will be shown, and on the 10th, the premiere of the third, “A Rejeição”, which is already fully recorded.







Curiosity – 1

The “Kings” series has some curiosities. For example, in its cast, Dudu Oliveira will return as the warrior Tabor.

But soon, Dudu (de) Oliveira will also enter the production, playing Mikhail, an angel and a Bedouin.



Curiosity – 2

Francisca Queiroz, in “Reis”, is Ainoã, wife of Saul (Carlo Porto), the same name as the characters of Mharessa Fernanda and Rayanne Morais.

And the detail: Ainoã (Lopes) is also the name of a professional who works in Record’s casting department.



has a date

Netflix has set for August 17th the premiere of the thriller comedy “Nothing Suspicious”, recorded last year.

The cast includes Fernanda Paes Leme, Marcelo Médici, Thati Lopes, Gkay, Romulo Arantes Neto, Silvero Pereira, Paulo Tiefenthaler, Eliéser Mota, among others.



playing field

SBT will host the two Libertadores matches, Corinthians and Flamengo, with full teams in the stadiums.

The first, on the 2nd, at NeoQuímica Arena and the other, a week later, at Maracanã.







Launch

“O Palestrante” hits theaters on August 4, with Fábio Porchat and Dani Calabresa.

He, Guilherme, unemployed, takes the place of a motivational speaker, Marcelo, hired by Denise’s company, and falls in favor of the employees.



musical film

Disney+ premieres on the 29th, the musical film “Hour to Shine”.

Kaik Pereira – participant of “Ilha Record 2” – and Mharessa Fernanda are in the cast, as are Sophia Valverde, Matheus Ueta, Duda Pimenta, Bia Jordão, Bianca Paiva, among others.



Version with children

Enrollments for the “MasterChef Júnior” at Bandeirantes, with children from 8 to 13 years old, have been closed.

The show will have 4 episodes, with recordings between August 30 and September 10.







Debut

“Mar do Sertão”, a substitute for “Além da Illusion”, is Theresa Fonseca’s first telenovela and she will appear as Labibe, one of the best friends of the protagonist Candoca, played by Isadora Cruz.

The premiere will be on August 22 on Globo.



It went well

The first episode of “Ilha Record 2” showed Mariana Rios quite confident in her presentation and knowledgeable about the program’s dynamics.

And it also did not let any participant say “hello” at the time of the answers, always demanding justifications after the choices. promise.



Provisional

The new program that Marcus Majella and Rafael Infante recorded for Multishow won the provisional title of “Like de Milhões”.

Ju Amaral, Paulo Gustavo’s sister, is part of the direction team.



In progress

Globo requested the registration of the brand “Vampiros e Lobisomens” and is awaiting a deadline for filing an opposition.

As already informed here, Globoplay will start a work in this universe of creatures of the night, written by Rosane Svartman and Claudia Sardinha.



Hit – Rebate

• In his acting days, Rafael Paiva worked on the soap opera “A Lua me Disse”, written by Miguel Falabella…

• …Today, presenter, Paiva met Falabella again in the recordings of the program “Cariocou”, which SBT Rio presents next Saturday, at 12 pm…

• … On the agenda, the show “A Mentira”, playing at Teatro Claro Rio, in which Falabella performs alongside Danielle Winits.

• Still from the theater, actress Juliana Caldas, who acted in “O Outro Lado do Paraíso” will premiere “VIK – O micro spectacle”, on the 30th, at Teatro Alfa, in São Paulo.

• Branco, CBF’s grassroots coordinator, recorded SporTV’s “Grande Círculo” yesterday. Program is presented by Milton Leite.

• Just as in the interiors of Multishow the possibility of getting something right with Luciana Gimenez is well commented, the same thing already happens with people close to her…

• … All very much in line with what has already been commented here: at first, there is talk of the possibility of reconciling with Rede TV!.

• Caio Coppola’s program at Jovem Pan was suspended. He’s sick. The flu.

• Camila Garcia is the new narrator for Disney’s sports channels.

• Felipe Carauta, known for launching and managing big names on TV, such as Caio Castro, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Chay Suede, Arthur Aguiar…, commands a live, via Zoom, this Wednesday, starting at 20 pm…

• … Will talk about marketing, personal marketing, advice and marketing. Event sold out.