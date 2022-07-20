After another loss of subscribers, Netflix declares the end of traditional TV

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings declared this Tuesday (7/19) that linear television (that in which the viewer is subjected to a fixed schedule) should end in the next 10 years. The speech came on the same day the streaming service reported losing 970,000 users in the second quarter of 2022.

“In the next 5 to 10 years, definitely, linear TV is going to end,” Hastings said in a Netflix video to talk about the balance sheet results.

In the report sent to shareholders, Netflix reinforced that streaming is now a competitor of traditional TVs. “In the United States, one of the most competitive markets in the world, we had more viewing time than any other medium in 2021-22, almost tying the sum of the two most popular channels on conventional television,” I wrote.

Fall

Despite the bet, Netflix faced, this Tuesday (19/7), the second consecutive drop in the number of subscribers. Before losing 970,000 this quarter, the service had seen 200,000 users leave in the previous period. In the combined, are 1.1 million fall.

In the document, sent to the company’s shareholders, Netflix says that it currently has 220.67 million subscribers worldwide. They further point out that they expect to recoup gains in the third quarter, targeting 1 million subscribers from July 1st to September 30th.