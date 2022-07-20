After Bolsonaro’s criticism, PF associations emphasize ballot box security

Experts and delegates demanded the end of the questioning of the electoral process after the notes made by the president to the voting system

José Cruz/Agência Brasil

President again questioned electronic voting machines in a meeting with ambassadors



Police agencies and the OAB National charged from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) the end of questioning the electronic voting machines, in reaction to the president’s criticism of the electoral process during a meeting with ambassadors. In a public manifesto, the National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (ACPF) and the National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (Fenadepol) declared “total confidence in the Brazilian electoral system”.

The president’s speech against the electoral process was even removed from the YouTube platform. According to the company, Bolsonaro lied to question the electronic voting machines also in his weekly live on July 29. Therefore, everything was taken off the air so as not to harm the Brazilian electoral system. The manifesto of the delegates, lawyers and experts reinforced that: “It is important to reiterate that the electronic voting machines and the electronic voting system have already been the subject of several investigations and investigations by the Federal Police and that no indication of illegality has been proven in the technical analyses” .

Also according to the statement, it is necessary to end the questioning about electronic voting machines in Brazil and President Bolsonaro needs to “change the speech”. According to the security entities: “The recent worsening of political positions against the electoral system makes the representatives of society act in support of the Electoral Justice initiatives to guarantee the security of the electoral process”. In a note to the report by Jovem Pan News, the OAB reiterated its credibility and trust in the Electoral Justice and in the electronic voting model adopted by the country.

“Since 1996, the electronic voting machine has been used in elections without any record or evidence of fraud, with the votes resulting in the election of politicians by different parties and ideologies that coexist in the country. The ministers and ministers of the TSE count on the confidence and support of the OAB to continue in their mission of organizing and ensuring the holding of elections”, said the document.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes