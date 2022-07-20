After Bolsonaro’s fake news, USA says Brazilian elections are ‘a model for the world’

A day after President Jair Bolsonaro gathered ambassadors to repeat lies about the electoral system, the United States government said this Tuesday 19 that the elections in Brazil are a model for the world.

The State Department press office and the US Embassy released a note in which they reaffirm their confidence “in the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions”.

According to the text, the Brazilian elections “conducted and tested over time by the electoral system and democratic institutions serve as a model for the nations of the hemisphere and the world”.

“We are confident that the 2022 Brazilian elections will reflect the will of the electorate. Brazilian citizens and institutions continue to demonstrate their deep commitment to democracy. As Brazilians trust their electoral system, Brazil will once again show the world the enduring strength of its democracy.”

In Brazil, delegates and experts from the Federal Police issued a joint note late Tuesday afternoon to defend the voting system.

The text bears the signatures of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates, the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts and the National Federation of Federal Police Delegates.

The entities express “complete confidence in the Brazilian electoral system and in electronic voting machines” and reinforce the role of the PF as “one of the State institutions responsible for guaranteeing the fairness and security of elections, which have taken place since redemocratization”. without any incident that casts doubt on its transparency and effectiveness”.