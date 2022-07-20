After getting back together with Cauã Reymond, Grazi Massafera reveals everything

Grazi Massafera is one of the biggest names on TV in the country. After a lot of work, Cauã Reymond’s ex was able to stand out as an artist and is now invited to play huge roles, and has a successful trajectory at Globo.

However, when it comes to personal life, she has a habit of being more discreet. So, from time to time, she shows intimacy to the people, as in a chat with Angélica, on the Mina Bem-Estar channel, where she revealed about the heiress Sofia, who is the result of her relationship with Cauã Reymond.

The young woman already has great influence on Grazi Massafera’s resolutions, and about this mother-daughter connection, she spoke about the relevance. “Nothing is stronger than having a girl, at this moment when I’m discovering myself”, she commented. Other than that, she said that she started to analyze some subjects to teach at home.

See what Grazi Massafera said. “Now, I started to study the structure of feminism, of racism in our country. This came to help in her education and with that I re-educate myself. Since she was born, I started to re-signify the values ​​of feminism, of how much machismo influenced me. I was always very repressed,” she reported.

In addition, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Grazi Massafera said that she resumed her friendship with Cauã Reymond, especially on account of Sofia. “I think she’s going down a special path. And the father is a part of it,” she snapped. In the year 2013, the duo broke up amidst the actor’s infidelity rumors.

At the time, he was filming the series Amores Roubados with Isis Valverde, which allegedly caused the end of the marriage, as Grazi herself said with paparazzi in a video that ended up leaking at the time. Isis Valverde on the occasion denied any rumors with Grazi Massafera’s ex, however, so far, the situation is spoken in the middle behind the cameras. “This is not part of my affective ethics, it was and always will be”, she declared.