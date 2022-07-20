After Google and Meta, Apple can stop signings. Big Tech in crisis? – 07/20/2022

Apple plans to freeze new hires and investments in some industries starting in 2023, sources with knowledge of the matter said, according to Bloomberg. The news comes after other big techs, such as Google and Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), announced, publicly or to their staff, that they would freeze vacancies or take more drastic measures, such as layoffs.

According to experts consulted by tilt, these changes indicate a strategy to reduce the impacts of an imminent economic slowdown, which should hit the global economy in the coming months. The combined factors that indicate worrying predictions are:

Pandemic: which made the supply chain more expensive and increased shipping costs. The impacts of the period of social isolation in many countries are still reflected now.

Russia’s War in Ukraine.

High inflation with consequent increase in interest rates, especially in the United States. The European Union is also slowing down its economic activity, with countries growing slower than expected and the threat of an approaching recession.

Check below important points to stay on top of these market changes.

Apple’s Freeze

According to anonymous sources, the freeze, initially, will not affect all areas of the company.

Traditionally, the company annually increased the number of employees in each sector by up to 10%. At the end of 2021, Apple had 154,000 employees. Now, in addition to barring these new hires, the company also does not plan to fill the remaining vacancies of professionals who are voluntarily leaving their positions.

In terms of investments in research and development, the forecast for 2023 is that the budget will be lower than expected. The changes have yet to be officially announced by Apple, according to the report. The company was contacted, but declined to comment on the case.

Google, Meta and other big techs

The Meta group sent a memo to internal teams informing them that the next half of 2022 will be leaner. In addition, the document highlights that the areas should not expect new budget insertions and new professionals, according to the Reuters news agency, which had access to the content.

Also Alphabet Inc., the group that owns Google, announced internally that there would be a structural adjustment in the staff and that new hires were suspended as of the next semester. The contents of the letter were disclosed by The Verge website.

Other tech companies follow this trend, such as Microsoft, Twitter (which laid off a third of its staff in the last month) and Netflix (more than 300 people have already left the company).

Why is this happening?

According to the technology and design professor at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University) Diogo Cortiz, these large technology companies already have an established market. Therefore, what they do at this moment is the so-called “course correction”.

They seemed “immune” to the swings of the global economy, but now fear that a possible recession will hit their profits. So, you need to act. “Companies are migrating from an expansion scenario to a maintenance scenario, faced with a scenario of uncertainties”, says Cortiz, who is also a researcher at the NIC.br association.

“You can’t keep your foot on the accelerator”, highlights professor Silvio Meira, from the CESAR School and chief scientist at the TDS Company. “In the innovation market, we are experiencing an era of performance. Even those who have a lot of energy in their ecosystem, from the point of view of the consumer chain and a lot of cash resources, have to rethink their investment horizon.”

Cortiz believes that, for large companies in the sector, measures to deal with this economic context will be limited to the freezing of vacancies and one-off layoffs, but not large mass layoffs.

How does this affect Brazil?

In general, small technology companies and startups are the ones that suffer the most in the current economic conditions. In this first semester, there was a wave of layoffs in Brazilian startups, for example. And here it is no different.

Even though technology is one of the most prominent sectors, with the threat of recession, investors are becoming more cautious about where to place their bets. And, of course, nobody wants to lose money, say the interviewees.

“In Brazil, startups have not reached a level of revenue for hiring. Investors are reducing their financial contributions and startups have gone through the situation of not only freezing hiring, but also reducing their staff and even going through large layoffs”, explains Cortiz.

Despite this, Silvio Meira believes that the demand for human capital, with sophisticated skills and abilities, should continue to rise, precisely because companies will need to reinvent themselves to remain competitive.

“A significant part of the redesign of strategies to increase business performance will require sophisticated technologies. I believe that what will happen from now on is a greater selection of people. in the market”, says the professor.

New iPhone and Mixed Reality Glasses

Despite potential hiring and investment cuts, Apple’s product launch schedule is expected to be aggressive between the second half and next year, according to the Bloomberg report.

The catalog includes a new line of iPhones, wearables (like watches), computers, home products and the much-hyped mixed reality and virtual reality glasses. This will be possible, as the budget used in the products is for 2021, something around US$ 22 billion.