After harassment scandal, Caixa changes Internal Affairs structure – 07/19/2022

In the wake of the harassment scandal that caused structural changes at Caixa, the bank’s Board of Directors decided to give greater autonomy and separate the Corregedoria from the Presidency.

The measure was approved at a meeting on Monday (18) and announced in a material fact. According to the statement, it aims to “strengthen the autonomy and isonomy of the Caixa Corregedoria’s operations”.

The relevant fact also informs the departure of Camila de Freitas Aichinger from the vice-presidency of the Retail Network, and Antonio Carlos Ferreira de Sousa from the vice-presidency of Logistics and Operations. Both will continue at Caixa, but in other positions not specified in the statement.

The departure of Antonio Carlos Ferreira de Sousa had already been announced by Caixa’s president, Daniella Marques, on July 4, during an interview with GloboNews.

Amidst the allegations of moral and sexual harassment that overthrew the bank’s former president, Pedro Guimarães, and five other directors, one of the suspicions is that the Internal Affairs Department did not proceed with the investigations and that, given the connection with the Presidency, civil servants were afraid to make complaints.

Other changes

In the statement, the bank also informed that it also decided to create the vice-presidency of Corporate Management (from the merger of the Vice-Presidencies of Strategy and People and Logistics and Operations) and also the vice-presidency of Sustainability and Entrepreneurship, the latter a flag that had been taken up by the current president Daniella Marques, during her administration at the secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the bank, the purpose of the changes in the structure is “to expand the integration of operations in corporate matters, adhering to the best market practices, providing better internal communication, optimization, efficiency and fluidity in the management of people and processes”.

In addition, the bank states that it intends to “strengthen and expand the performance of sustainability in all its dimensions, highlighting entrepreneurship as a tool for social transformation”.