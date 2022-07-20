After meeting in Italy, Flamengo advances in buying midfielder Wallace

Udinese agrees to reduce values, and Rubro-Negro hopes to close the deal by the weekend

Attentive to the market, Flamengo is close to agreeing to buy midfielder Wallace, from Udinese (ITA). After a meeting in Italy, this Tuesday (19), Rubro-Negro managed to convince the European team to reduce the request for the 27-year-old player. Alvinegro’s previous request was 8 million euros, but now they are ready to sell it for 6 million euros (approximately 33 million reais)

Initially, Flamengo asked for 4 million euros (about 22 million at the current price), but the Italians refused. Now, they have reached a consensus and the discussion is about how it will be sold: in installments or in cash. The information was initially published by the “GE”. The expectation is that the deal sealed by the weekend.

The sector is one of the most moving the Flamengo market in this window. Only in July, Willian Arão and Andreas left, while Diego Ribas announced that he will leave the team in December. On the other hand, Mengão hit with Vidal, who was at Internazionale. The midfielder Wendel and the midfielder Oscar are other names on the agenda.

However, who should debut for Mengão this Wednesday (20), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), against Juventude, is striker Everton Cebolinha. The match is valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão and will be at Mané Garrincha due to a small renovation on the Maracanã lawn. Flamengo is in seventh place, with 24 points, nine behind leaders Palmeiras.