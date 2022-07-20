Air chaos in Europe: Lost suitcases

The aerial chaos that is unfolding in Europe appears to be far from over. Even with measures adopted by companies, countries and airports, several delays, cancellations and other inconveniences for passengers continue to occur.

One of the main problems faced today is the loss of luggage. In one of the most critical moments, thousands of bags were packed without returning to their owners at Heathrow airport in London (England).

Delta Air Lines even sent a plane without passengers to the airport to pick up about 1,000 lost bags and take them back to the United States.

One of the people who traveled to the continent and until today have not had their bags returned is publicist Ewerton Oliveira. On June 28, he made a flight back to Brazil, departing from London with a connection in Amsterdam (Holland), when his luggage was lost and until the conclusion of this text had not been returned.

“[A comunicação com a empresa] it was bad. The information on the site is insufficient, the system is horrible, and you have to keep hunting inside the site where you have to go to find things. When you call, the wait is never less than 20, 25 minutes and the information is always mismatched”, says the publicist.

Oliveira says that the indemnification process will now begin, but that the company will continue looking for his luggage for another 45 days. During this period, he had to bear several costs, including clothing.

“Now I have to value things with sentimental meaning, things I bought a long time ago and no longer exist, new things I bought on the trip, among others”, says Oliveira, who says he will seek justice to guarantee his rights.

What to do?

According to Léo Rosenbaum, a lawyer specializing in air passenger law, people who were on flights departing Brazil must seek their rights based on resolution 400 of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency). It includes compensation for this and other types of situations, such as flight delays or cancellations.

“For the passenger who left Brazil, whether in a Brazilian or foreign company, the rule that applies is Anac Resolution 400. In case of loss, companies must provide support within the first 48 hours, at least , with the offer of basic products, such as hygiene kits, for example”, says Rosenbaum.

As soon as the loss is found, the passenger must notify the airline. This is the first step and, if it doesn’t work, it is still possible to seek Anac or Justice.

Baggage must be returned to the location indicated by the customer within 21 days in the case of international flights. If this does not occur, the company must indemnify the passenger in an amount that reaches R$ 8,275.83.

If in the luggage there are values ​​greater than this amount, the passenger must make a declaration with the company to protect his right and receive the equivalent of what he actually lost.

This limit is established by the Warsaw Convention, to which Brazil is a signatory. It is limited to material losses, not addressing moral damages, which can be discussed separately in court.

In any case, companies must provide assistance to passengers, especially if the flight was one-way, when the traveler is far from home and with fewer support resources.

If the flight took place within Europe without Brazil as a destination or origin and is not a connection, the passenger must seek the airline and the regulatory bodies of each country to have their right fulfilled. The regulation in force in European Union countries is regulation 261/2004.

Click here to know the step-by-step procedure for complaints about flights departing from Brazil.

Click here for complaints about flights within the European Union.

Celebrities also complain

Several Brazilian celebrities also complain about problems with flights in Europe. Influencer Dora Figueiredo had part of her luggage lost on a trip to the continent and reported to the UOL the situation he witnessed in the region.

“There were many suitcases abandoned at the airport, in the middle of nowhere. There were some already separated, but several were just thrown in a corner, and anyone could pick them up and take them away”, says Dora, who was traveling from Paris (France) to Madrid (Spain).

To retrieve the bags, the influencer called her lawyers, who contacted the insurance company and the airline. “We kept an eye out to see if the suitcase would be found and she went, but we couldn’t talk to the company. I could only find out when the suitcase would arrive through the lawyer. If it were me alone, it would take much longer and it would be much more difficult, I’m sure,” said Dora, who was without her luggage for two days.

In early July, singer Gilberto Gil complained about the loss of instruments for a show in Berlin (Germany). The presentation was made with rented equipment and, the next day, the luggage was retrieved.

At the end of June, the luggage with the costumes that the singer Anitta prepared for the show at Rock in Rio Lisboa had been lost. She was found the day before the show, which took place on the 26th.

“The airline can’t find it. I don’t know how it can’t find a huge suitcase, full of tapes and identifications”, he said, in a video at the time.