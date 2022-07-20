Alexandre Pato confesses what happened with Rebeca Abravanel

Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva, better known as Alexandre Pato once again became one of the most talked about topics of the moment. That’s because, those who follow the famous football player know that he lives shaking the internet and, of course, that now was no different. However, the husband of Rebeca Abravanel drew attention when talking about what happened next to the heiress of the SBT.

For those who don’t know, the ace has been married for three years to the daughter of Silvio Santos, and always ends up being the subject of headlines in the gossip pages, as he has been even more in the spotlight since he became a member of the Abravanel family.

Also, before he got into a new relationship, he was already married to a famous actress, Sthefany Brito, from 2009 to 2010. At the time, she dropped everything and went with the player out of Brazil. According to the UOL website, the former Globo actress earned a pension of around R$50,000 for a year and a half.

A few days ago, Sthefany Brito, who is also in a new marriage, decided to talk about her ex-partner. In this way, she detonated what lived next to the player.

“God is so wonderful that I had booked a wedding with everything I ever wanted waiting for me up front. Certain things go wrong – I’m not much of this thesis, after all it worked for a while, right?! – for something much better ahead to happen”, shot Alexandre Pato’s ex-wife while giving an interview.

As not everything is flowers, the son-in-law of Silvio Santos faced a problem in his career. One of the difficulties was when he was still playing for São Paulo. During an interview with the podcast ‘Fala Brasólho’ presented by Fred, Rebeca Abravanel’s companion was asked about the reason that made him accept Orlando’s proposal.

“When I met my wife I had a very nice encounter with God. God has always been with me and when I started to practice church more I leave everything to him to solve in my life. We have to make some decisions in life and I always ask him for help. During this period I wanted to get to know myself”, explained Pato.

“To understand a little more than football. I went through a period of stress in São Paulo, because of many things that happened… I tried to help some and others wanted to do it differently… said the wife of the SBT heiress.