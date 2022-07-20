Alison dos Santos is world champion in the 400m hurdles | athletics

Alison dos Santos is the new 400m hurdles world champion. With 46s29, the third best time in the race’s history, the 22-year-old Brazilian won the gold medal in the decision in Oregon, in the United States. Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt completed the podium. Olympic champion and world record holder of the event, Karsten Warholm finished in 7th place.

Alison dos Santos breaks the competition record (46.29), and is the 400m Hurdles World Champion

— You know when you dream about something? When you wake up every day in your life thinking about it? I was like that this season. Dreaming of this result, this victory – said the new world champion.

“It’s an indescribable moment, it’s a wonderful feeling to reach the top of the world.”

1 of 3 Alison dos Santos is world champion in the 400m hurdles — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images Alison dos Santos is the 400m hurdles world champion — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Brazilian set the race record at the World Athletics Championships. It is also the best mark of the season, six tenths ahead of second place. Benjamin, silver, closed the race with 46s89, with Bassit a little behind (47s39).

Piu, as the new world champion is known, was already having an excellent season before Tuesday night. In 2022, he won all four stages of the Diamond League that he played and arrived in Eugene as the leader of the world ranking in the competition, in which Brazil has never had a tradition.

World Athletics, the organization that manages athletics, used social media to play with Piu’s result in the decision, putting his face in the place of Christ the Redeemer.

2 of 3 Alison dos Santos is world champion in the 400m hurdles — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images Alison dos Santos is the 400m hurdles world champion — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“Brazil right now,” he tweeted.

In 2021, Alison has already made history by winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 46.72, just 0.02 seconds above the world record until that day. The Brazilian’s misfortune is that both Warholm and Benjamin ran times below the best mark in history, set a month earlier by the Norwegian himself.

It was the first time that a Brazilian won a medal in a major international competition in the 400m hurdles event. At 22 years old, Alison dos Santos has already been Pan-American champion in 2019, in Lima, Peru. In addition to the Olympic bronze, she also won third place at the U20 World Cup in 2018.

3 of 3 Alison dos Santos 400m hurdles world champion — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images Alison dos Santos 400m hurdles world champion — Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Alison underwent a long period of training in the United States this year, in Chula Vista, California, with the aim of improving the first 200m of the race, which was the Brazilian’s main handicap.

South American women’s record

Vitoria Rosa runs in 22.47 and sets a new South American record in the women’s 200m

Who also did well was the Brazilian Vitória Rosa in the semifinal of the 200m freestyle. Racing against stars like Elaine Thompson-Herah, Tamara Clark and Dina Asher-Smith, the Brazilian posted a time of 22.47, a new South American record for the race.