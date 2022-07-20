American is assaulted, wakes up after two years in a coma and points to her brother as the perpetrator of the attack

Police in Jackson County, West Virginia, United States, announced the arrest of a man accused by his sister of assault. Wanda Palmer denounced Daniel Palmer two years after the crime, when he woke up from a coma.

As of 2020, Wanda was admitted to a hospital in the city of New Martinsville. According to the American website NBC News, the victim was assaulted at home and “left to die”. Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the woman appeared dead when she was found.

The Metro News portal reported that, despite the long period in a coma and the trauma to the head that Wanda suffered, she was able to talk to the police and give essential testimony for the outcome of the case.





“The keys to everything lay with the victim himself, and with her unable to communicate, we were left with nothing. Two years later and boom, she is awake and able to tell us exactly what happened,” Mellinger told Metro News.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, Daniel offered no resistance at the time of the arrest. The author of the crime, according to Mellinger, was also not surprised by the police action.



