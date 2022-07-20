analyze your profile, strategy and rates

If you’re thinking about hiring a private pension plan, here’s what to look for before investing in it. No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that the first step is to understand the purpose of this money.

Read her explanation and watch the program excerpt below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Analyze the purpose of private pension

“Before investing in private pensions, you should think about what the purpose of this money is. Is it for retirement? Is it for the son’s college? Is it for a trip at the end of the year?”, says Vivian.

According to her, if the term is too short, “it will not be a good idea” to invest in private pensions. “If the term is longer, it may be that this type of investment becomes more viable”, she says.

Private pension is not the only way to guarantee retirement. Read more here.

Define your investor profile

The second point to be considered, according to Vivian, is to think about your investor profile: conservative, moderate or bolder.

“This is for you to define the profile of your private pension plan, because there are several options on the market. Therefore, you need to look for one that is aligned with your investor profile”, he says.

Look at the investment strategy

The financial planner says that the next step is to look at the investment strategy as a whole within your portfolio. “It is worth understanding how, within your strategy, private pensions will be included”, she says.

Vivian says that making the private pension for the financial reserve is not a good strategy. “For the financial reserve, you need a product that can be accessed at any time and that has no fluctuations,” she says. For that, she says, there are other better options.

“In social security, if you make a withdrawal today, you can only make a new withdrawal after 60 days. If you have an emergency ten days after the first withdrawal, you will not be able to access that money”, he declares.

Evaluate the type of product

According to Vivian, the next step is to assess the type of product in which you are going to make this investment: whether it is a more conservative or bolder pension plan.

“You should look for information about these funds. What are the fees? There are loading fees, exit fee, and entry fee. You should look for options that have zero fees; look for management fees that are lower, on a reference of up to 2%,” she says.

Another search that should be done, before investing, is for pension plans that have an investment history that matches or stands out from the market references. “For example, if it’s a pension plan that invests in fixed income, it needs, at least, to guarantee a return above the Selic rate”, he says.

In summary, the financial planner says that first it is to understand the project, then its investor profile, and only later, think about the strategy of its portfolio and see how pensions are included in it.

Also understand the difference between a PGBL pension and a VGBL type. Choosing the wrong product can cause the investor to lose money, which, in the case of retirement, can become a nightmare. Learn more here.

