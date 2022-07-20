Andressa Urach rushes to the hospital after her son’s serious accusations: “Too much pain”

Andressa Urach hurriedly seeks care at a public hospital; she has been medicated and is under observation

the presenter Andressa Urach appeared very depressed on social networks this Wednesday (20). This morning, she rushed to the hospital out of caution.

“I have a lot of pain in my chest. It started on Sunday, when I started to get stressed. And then, a very strong and constant headache started”, she declared.

The hospitalization, according to her, was due to problems with hypertension. “I get really worried because I have high blood pressure. I can’t get stressed because unfortunately I get really bad”she said.

The muse sought out a public hospital in Rio Grande do Sul because, according to her, the service is of high quality.

“I really like the SUS in Arroio do Meio, the city where I live, in the countryside. The hospital here is very good, better than private”she said that she was medicated.

HOSPITALIZATION HAPPENS AFTER CONFUSION

model’s son Andressa Urachthe influencer Arthur Urach decided to expose on social media the reason for his breakup with his mother.

He published a long video in which he gives his version of the story on Monday (18). He said he was very nervous and would rather not bring it up.

“So guys I’m trying to make this video for the 20th time because I’m really nervous about having to bring it up, when I posted the video my mom made me delete it about the threat of suing me but then she posted a live defaming me, Brenda [namorada do jovem] and her family for supporting us, when I asked her to pay for it, she told me to take care of my life, so that’s what I did, I walked away and I took care of my life, I tried to go over it all”, he started.