Anesthetist began rape 50 seconds after victim’s husband left delivery room, inquiry says | Rio de Janeiro

The analysis of the video that captures the rape committed by the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra during a delivery at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart on the 11th indicates that the doctor started committing the crime 50 seconds after the victim’s husband left the place with the newborn. born.

The São João de Meriti Women’s Office (DEAM-SJM) concluded the investigation into the doctor’s arrest. Giovanni will be indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, and the investigation is expected to be sent to the Public Ministry this Tuesday (19).

Other important points of the survey:

The 1 hour, 36 minutes and 20 seconds video, recorded by a nurse’s phone, is intact and without edits;

The doctor applies medication (probably sedation) to the victim 7 times during the criminal action;

The medical-hospital report on material used by the doctor to clean himself after the rape was negative about the presence of semen. In the survey, it is explained that as the material passed through different containers after collection, it was not possible to guarantee its integrity;

Total rape time: 9 minutes 5 seconds ;

; Medication report: ketamine and propofol ; as the medication ampoules were broken by use, the expert predicted the possibility of contamination between the vials;

and ; as the medication ampoules were broken by use, the expert predicted the possibility of contamination between the vials; 19 people were heard in the investigation (author, victim, husband, technical/medical staff and police officers).

Other cases are being investigated in another inquiry.: The Civil Police investigates more than 40 possible cases of rape of patients of Giovanni Quintella.

This number represents the total number of surgical procedures that had the participation of the anesthesiologist. Only at the Hospital da Mãe, in Mesquita, the doctor participated in 44 surgeries.

The Public Ministry did not wait for the investigation to end and denounced Giovanni to justice, which made him a defendant. He was filmed during childbirth at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in Baixada Fluminense.

In addition to the conviction, the MPRJ also asked for compensation in favor of the victim, worth not less than 10 minimum wages.

Although the investigation of the case has not yet been concluded by the Civil Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office understood that there were already sufficient elements to make the complaint.

The anesthesiologist was arrested on July 10 after a team of nurses became suspicious of the doctor’s behavior during the first two deliveries he was present and decided to film the third.

It was then that the team decided to put a hidden cell phone to record the third procedure. The cell phone was then placed inside a cabinet with dark glass so that it could not be seen.

The content of the recording shows Giovanni with his penis in the woman’s mouth, who is sedated. The scene takes about 10 minutes. It is possible to see that, after the act, the man cleans the woman’s face and then throws the material, which appears to be gauze, in the trash.

Giovanni was taken on Monday (11) to the Benfica prison and underwent a custody hearing on Tuesday afternoon (12), which converted the doctor’s arrest to preventive. He is already a defendant in a case of medical malpractice complaint at the Hospital de Irajá.

The doctor’s phone was also seized, as well as a gauze that the hospital staff collected in the trash and that may have biological material from the doctor. Everything will undergo an expert examination, as well as the medicines collected, since there is a suspicion that the doctor gave more anesthetic than necessary to the patients.