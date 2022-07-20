Anesthetist doctor sedated rape victim seven times

The anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra sedated at least seven times the patient who was raped during a cesarean section. The case that became public on July 11th had a police investigation concluded by the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) of São João de Meriti (RJ) this Tuesday, 19th, and was sent to Justice. Before the conclusion of this first investigation, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro had already denounced Giovanni, who subsequently became a defendant.

Credit: Playback/InstagramAnesthetist doctor sedated rape victim seven times

In the file, 19 statements are recorded, which are from the victim, her husband, the technicians and doctors at the hospital, the police, in addition to the author of the crime himself. Reports of sedative drugs used on the patient moments before the sexual abuse were also attached were also attached. According to the investigation, he likely made seven applications of the drug.

Investigators analyzed video in full

The recording planned by the employees who were suspicious of the doctor and who was responsible for the arrest in the act of himself, was delivered in full to the investigators, who analyzed 1h36m20s of video.

The report points out that Giovanni only takes 50 seconds after leaving the pediatrician’s room and the patient’s husband to commit the crime of rape. Between the time he puts his penis out until ejaculation, exactly 9 minutes and 5 seconds pass.

Material analysis

According to testimonies, Giovanni even cleaned the victim’s face and his own genitalia with gauze, which was thrown in the trash, and later collected by employees. Then, the police analyzed the material, however, no traces of semen were found. Investigators claim that the material passed through many places before being handed over to the authorities, so the integrity of the collection was not possible.

Testimonials from employees about the scene

On July 10, the day Giovanni was arrested, he had to undergo three surgeries. In the first, the nurses were already surprised by his behavior, which, with the coat, formed “a hut that prevented anyone else from seeing the patient from the neck up”, according to statements given to Deam. According to reports, anesthesiologists usually position themselves on the opposite side, so that the entire team can see the pregnant woman’s face.

In the second delivery performed on that date, according to the statements, the doctor used the cloak on himself, widening the silhouette and, once again, positioning himself in a way that prevented others present from seeing the patient.

“Giovanni, still positioned towards the patient’s neck and head, started, with his left arm bent, slow movements back and forth; that by the movement and the bending of the arm, it appeared that he was holding the patient’s head towards her pelvic region,” reads one of the statement terms.

The employees who organized the “flagrant operation” did not accompany the third cesarean section from inside the delivery room, and only saw the recording that confirmed the crime when they took the cell phone back, which was hidden inside a dark glass cabinet. So, because of that, it was not possible to stop the rape at the moment it happened.