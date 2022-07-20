Anitta records Gkay trying to speak English with her boyfriend while in the hospital

Anitta is admitted to the hospital for endometriosis surgery. Despite the atmosphere of the environment, the pop muse has been laughing out loud and having fun while waiting for medical procedures. The singer is being accompanied, in addition to her boyfriend, by the digital influencer Gkay, a specialist in entertaining. This Tuesday (19) the singer recorded the friend’s attempt to talk to her boyfriend, who did not understand anything.

The conversation continued, but only Gkay could understand what she was saying, especially when trying to converse in English and Spanish with Murda Beatz, the singer’s boyfriend. Anitta did not miss the opportunity to share the moments with her fans and followers and recorded everything to publish in the Stories of her official Instagram account.

The boy didn’t understand what the influencer was trying to do there. At least the presence of the two yielded good moments for the singer, since the atmosphere in a hospital environment is not very relaxing. Before, the singer had already shared an image and declaration of friendship thanking Gkay for the support. “The best friend you can have at the hospital,” she wrote in the image on Story.

In the early morning, Anitta posted on her social media that she was hospitalized to start preparing for surgery, after being diagnosed with endometriosis. About the surgery, she was worried: “If the preoperative period is already suffering… I don’t even want to think about the postoperative period”, she said, anticipating what is to come.