Anitta’s doctor refused Bolsonaro’s invitation and also operated on Juliette’s mother. Meet Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar! | celebrities

This Tuesday, 19, Anitta published some photos in her Stories at the hospital to reassure her fans. The singer underwent endometriosis surgery and thanked the medical team – including the person responsible for the procedure, Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar.
Anitta’s doctor refused Bolsonaro’s invitation and also operated on Juliette’s mother. Meet Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar! — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Recently, Anitta had already published a photo with Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar, a cardiologist also responsible for the surgery of Mauro Machado, the singer’s father. The singer also thanked the doctor: “my eternal gratitude”.
Anitta thanks you for caring at the hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
And who is Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar?
The cardiologist is already known to many celebrities and had her name in the spotlight in March last year when she refused Jair Bolsonaro’s invitation to take over the Ministry of Health. She even met with the president to discuss the possibility of taking over from General Eduardo Pazuello, but denied the proposal citing “technical reasons”.
“What I saw, wrote and learned is above any ideology, it is above any expectation that is not based on science. This is my position, the position I will follow my whole life. I based my whole life on studies and science,” he said in an interview at the time.
Since then, the cardiologist has seen well-known names – from politicians such as Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Rodrigo Maia, to Juliette and Tatá Werneck. When she won Big Brother Brazil, Juliette stated that her dream was to be able to pay for her mother’s surgery. “She had a little hole in her heart. When she took the exams, she was much bigger than we expected,” she said on the show. Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar was the one who led the surgery to add a small prosthesis and correct the imperfection.