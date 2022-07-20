Anitta’s doctor refused Bolsonaro’s invitation and also operated on Juliette’s mother. Meet Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar! | celebrities

This Tuesday, 19, Anitta published some photos in her Stories at the hospital to reassure her fans. The singer underwent endometriosis surgery and thanked the medical team – including the person responsible for the procedure, Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar .

1 of 3 Anitta’s doctor refused Bolsonaro’s invitation and also operated on Juliette’s mother. Meet Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar! — Photo: Playback/Instagram Anitta’s doctor refused Bolsonaro’s invitation and also operated on Juliette’s mother. Meet Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar! — Photo: Playback/Instagram

Recently, Anitta had already published a photo with Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar, a cardiologist also responsible for the surgery of Mauro Machado, the singer’s father. The singer also thanked the doctor: “my eternal gratitude”.

And who is Ludhmila Abrahão Hajjar?

The cardiologist is already known to many celebrities and had her name in the spotlight in March last year when she refused Jair Bolsonaro’s invitation to take over the Ministry of Health. She even met with the president to discuss the possibility of taking over from General Eduardo Pazuello, but denied the proposal citing “technical reasons”.

“What I saw, wrote and learned is above any ideology, it is above any expectation that is not based on science. This is my position, the position I will follow my whole life. I based my whole life on studies and science,” he said in an interview at the time.