Anti-Bolsonaro campaign on the networks reserves tickets for the PL convention in RJ; party says it will take appropriate action | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

A campaign on social networks with profiles against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promoted a “fake” search with the objective of selling out tickets for the convention and launching the candidacy for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro, scheduled for Sunday (24), in Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro.

Inspired by an anti-Trump movement in 2020, opponents of the government have suggested that people who are against Bolsonaro reserve tickets through the Sympla digital platform, where reservations for free tickets are made available upon registration, to exhaust availability. The idea is to prevent bolsonaristas from being able to go to the event and, thus, the convention would be “empty”, according to one of the posts of the campaign supporters.

There are two open events on the Sympla page, responsible for tickets. In one, tickets appear sold out. In another, there is availability.

Questioned by the g1, the party reported that “the PL’s IT team has been attentive to the case, since early on, and has already managed to identify, including IPs involved in the fraud”. The party also said it would “take all appropriate measures”.

See the entirety of Sympla’s note:

“Sympla is a technology platform focused on the distribution and sale of tickets, in a “do it yourself” model (DIY – do it yourself), which allows the creation of events of the most diverse natures, paid or free.

The company reinforces that, among its various resources for protecting information and preventing fraud, it can suspend accounts identified as false or containing untrue information.