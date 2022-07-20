Are telemarketing calls still bothering you? Learn how to avoid – News

At telemarketing calls have become easier to identify since the 0303 prefix came into force. The measure by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) allows knowing the origin of a call and, thus, deciding whether or not to answer. But it doesn’t decrease the amount.

Last Monday (18), the activities of 180 telemarketing companies were suspended by the Ministry of Justice, for offering products and services without the authorization of consumers. According to the folder, in most cases, customer data is obtained illegally. If the companies do not comply with the determination, they will be subject to a daily fine of R$ 1,000, which may reach R$ 13 million at the end of the process.

To avoid these calls, simply register on the platform “Do not disturb me”, which makes it possible to block telemarketing calls from telecommunications service providers and financial institutions. The initiative is from Anatel, with the main providers of telecommunications services in the country.

Procon-SP also offers the service Do not call me, which puts the phone number on a list that cannot receive calls from active telemarketers. Through this same channel, it is possible to make complaints about companies that are disrespecting the blockade.





After a registration made over the internet, the registered number is blocked to receive telemarketing calls. The service is free and allows you to stop contacting seven TV and cell phone plan companies and more than 30 banks and credit companies.

Once a telephone number has been registered, banks and service providers participating in the service will not be able to make any offer of payroll loan and credit card operations, nor offers of mobile phone, landline, TV and internet.

In May, the volume of requests to block the telephone to receive unwanted offers on payroll loans reached 3,173,877 on the Não me Perturbe platform. The blocking requests made to all financial institutions totaled 2,479,309.

This year alone, Procon-SP had more than 10,000 complaints regarding telemarketing calls to people who were registered with Não Me Ligue. Since 2009, around 290,000 complaints have been registered.

In addition to São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Ceará and Alagoas have state laws to block telemarketing calls, and Procon of these states offers the blocking service.





how to register

To register, the consumer must inform name, CPF, email and telephone number. The selected operators must perform the block within thirty calendar days. If a person requests inclusion on the list and continues to receive calls offering telecommunications goods and services, he or she can file a complaint through the website.



Don’t disturb me: platform for blocking calls. Address: no platform website



Do not call me: platform for blocking telemarketing calls and complaints. Address: Procon website



